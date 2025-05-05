union news
Alamo Drafthouse workers at Austin theater vote to unionize
Alamo Drafthouse employees recently voted to unionize at one of the movie theater chain's Austin locations.
On May 2, workers at Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane shared a release stating they are joining together with United Auto Workers (UAW) after nearly 100 percent of employees voted in favor of creating the union.
According to the release, workers say Alamo Drafthouse has created "unsustainable working conditions" and has also been responsible for "devastating layoffs that robbed those affected of their hard-earned PTO and gave them notice to find new jobs."
Now, the employees are seeking a fair contract and better working conditions. They also want to become certified by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
Union members want their fellow coworkers to sign membership cards, and they are encouraging the company's CEO and vice president of operations to sign a check-card agreement. Workers also want Alamo Drafthouse to begin summer hiring.
Workers are also pushing for the company to recognize its South Lamar location, which is currently unionized with the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW).
