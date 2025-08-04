Family Blues
Devon Allman and Duane Betts' all-star family tour makes Austin debut
A tour with deep Southern Rock roots is making its debut in both Austin and San Antonio: Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of the original Allman Brothers Band, are embarking on their 9th annual Allman Betts Family Revival tour with a stop at ACL Live on December 17.
In addition to Austin, the tour will stop in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 16, and Lubbock on December 18. Those are all the Texas dates on the 20-stop tour that begins in St. Louis, Missouri, and ends in San Francisco, California.
Devon Allman is the son of singer and organist Greg Allman and Shelley Jefts; Duane Betts is the son of guitarist and singer Dickey Betts and Paulette Howell. Both sons are primarily singers and guitarists and play together in the Allman Bets Band with drummer Alex Orbison (Roy Orbison's son) and organist John Ginty.
The tour also features guests, some of whom are also descended from rock royalty. In 2025, fans can expect to see Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Jimmy Hill, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, Charlie Starr, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa, G. Love, and Sierra Hull, among others who aren't named on the flyer.
The Allman Bets Band play some Allman Brothers Band covers as well as their own original songs, usually what they call "their own version of American roots music." They have two albums out as a band (in addition to both Allman and Betts' solo albums), the most recent being 2020's Bless Your Heart.
According to a press release, the show is "infused with the spirit of brotherhood and musical camaraderie that defines the Allman Brothers legacy."
Presales begin August 7 at 10 am, followed by a general on-sale August 8, also at 10 am. Ticket sales are handled by AXS and the tour is presented by Gibson.