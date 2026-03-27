Eggcellent Ideas
16 Easter brunches and events to hop to in Austin
The Lomaxes in Austin: Oakwood Spring Concert
Oakwood Cemetery Chapel, 1601 Navasota St.
On Easter Sunday at 1:30 pm, Save Austin's Cemeteries and Austin Parks and Rec present a free concert and talk at the historic Oakwood Cemetery Chapel, featuring the adult grandchildren of legendary American ethnomusicologist John Avery Lomax Sr., who is buried on the grounds. John Lomax III and Anna Lomax Wood will share American folk music and family stories spanning 150 years of music history, with connections to figures like Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle. Seating inside the Chapel is limited, and free event parking is available along Oakwood Cemetery's "Main Street."
Old Gregg Brewing Co.'s "No Bad Eggs" Easter Celebration
1900 E. Howard Ln. Building H, Pflugerville
Head to Old Gregg Brewing on April 5 for a family-friendly Easter celebration starting at 11 am, with an Easter egg hunt at 11:30 and an Easter Bunny appearance from noon to 2 pm. Guests are encouraged to bring their own basket. Food will be available from Deft Pies and Yellow Bell Tacos, alongside a special beer release brewed just for the occasion.
Meanwhile Brewing Annual Egg Hunt
3901 Promontory Point Dr.
Meanwhile Brewing hosts its annual Easter egg hunt on April 5 starting at 11 am, with age-specific hunts for children ages 4 and under (11 am) and 5-9 (11:30 am), plus walk-up hunts at noon and 12:30, each featuring 250 hidden eggs with coins redeemable for prizes. From noon to 2 pm, kids can take photos with the Easter Bunny and decorate their own picture frame to keep. The day wraps with a free live performance by Andrea Daniela y su Sabor from 2:30 to 4 pm. RSVP Here.
Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt at Rancho Moonrise
20117 Lockwood Rd., Manor
Rancho Moonrise hosts a family-friendly Easter celebration on April 5 with staggered egg hunts by age group, a bouncy house, Easter Bunny photo ops, and a local vendor market. Brunch is served from 11:30 am to 1 pm with sweet and savory favorites, $5 mimosa specials, and pool passes available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased here.
12th Annual Balloons Over Horseshoe Bay Resort
200 Hi. Cir. N., Horseshoe Bay
Running April 3-5 in the Hill Country, this multi-day festival features hundreds of hot air balloons filling the sky, a helicopter Easter egg drop, skydivers, and live music. The weekend kicks off Friday with a VIP BBQ & Balloons event; Saturday is the main festival day; and Sunday wraps with a special Easter Brunch for resort guests. Throughout the weekend, attendees can also enjoy the resort's waterfront, golf courses, and the new Whitewater Arcade.
Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa Easter Weekend
8212 Barton Club Dr.
Just 20 minutes from downtown, Barton Creek Resort and Spa offers a full Easter weekend lineup including an Easter Golf Ball Hunt April 4 and 5 (exclusive to resort guests and Barton Creek Country Club members), and a hands-on "Art of Mixology: Pastels & Punch Bowls" cocktail class on Saturday, April 4, for $45 per person, open to the public. On Easter Sunday, the Hill Country Pavilion hosts a free celebration from 11 am to 3 pm including live music, animal meet-and-greets, crafts, balloon twisters, face painters, Easter egg hunts, plus Easter Brunch for $135 per person ($35 for children ages 6 and under). Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.
Dining
Corinne at Austin Marriott Downtown
Marriott Downtown, 304 E. Cesar Chavez St.
Open from 7 am to 3 pm on April 5, Corinne's Easter brunch features a seasonal menu of sweet and savory favorites including carrot cake pancakes and biscuits and gravy, paired with festive cocktails like the I'm All Ears with gin, St-Germain, strawberry, and lavender foam. Guests can also enjoy an Easter Bunny photo op and the option to add an Easter basket at the table. Reservations are available online.
La Piscina at Austin Proper Hotel
600 W. 2nd St.
Celebrate Easter from 10 am to 4 pm at La Piscina, with a curated menu featuring highlights like pork belly guisado, coconut carrot cake, and a Garden Paloma cocktail, set against downtown Austin views. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
The Ruby Hotel and Bar
400 Fannin Ave., Round Rock
The Ruby Hotel offers three seatings on Easter Sunday — 9 am, 11 am, or 1 pm — each pairing a prix fixe brunch with an Easter egg hunt. Baskets will be provided. Adult tickets ($35) include brunch with baked frittata, bacon, homemade biscuits, breakfast potatoes, smoked sliced turkey, and a self-serve station, plus entry into a raffle for prizes. Children's tickets ($20) include a kid-friendly menu and the egg hunt, with arts and crafts, face painting, and live music. Tickets are available at therubyhotel.com.
Bar Peached has a newly expanded brunch menu, perfect for Easter Sunday.Photo by Consumable Content
Arriba Abajo Rooftop Cantina
506 San Jacinto Blvd.
Arriba Abajo's rooftop cantina serves a vibrant Easter brunch from 10 am to 3 pm on April 5, with dishes like salmon belly crudo, burrata salad, and seasonal chamoy fruit, alongside sips like a house-made horchata latte. View the full menu here and reserve your table here.
Cousin Louie's Italian
165 Hargraves Dr. Ste. T100
This Dripping Springs staple celebrates Easter with exclusive brunch specials and half off reserved bottles of wine. Highlights include a prosciutto eggs Benedict on focaccia toast with poached eggs, cherry tomatoes, and hollandaise; crespelle with fontina, prosciutto cotto, and truffle cream; and Eggs in Purgatory on focaccia with marinara and poached eggs.
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St.
Bar Peached's recently expanded brunch menu makes it a great spot for Easter. New standouts include Thai chili chilaquiles with salsa verde, mozzarella, avocado, and miso crema, and the "Bacon, Egg & Cheese" Udon with Vietnamese braised pork belly and egg yolk.
The Carillon's brunch includes an herb-crusted beef tenderloin, as well as a dedicated kids' dessert buffet.Photo courtesy of The Carillon
The Carillon Spring Brunch
1900 University Ave. Suite L078
The Carillon's annual Spring Brunch runs April 5 from 10:30 am to 2 pm and features a 100-plus item spread including a chilled seafood bar, herb-crusted beef tenderloin carving station with au jus, horseradish cream, and chimichurri, and a huge dessert selection. A dedicated kids' buffet offers Peep sugar cookies, Easter-dipped Oreos, chicken tenders, and mini pizza. Tickets are $95 for adults, $40 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under 6.
Truluck's
300 Colorado St. and 10225 Research Blvd. Ste. 4000
Both Austin Truluck's locations will be open Easter Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm, serving the full menu including fresh Florida Stone Crab Claws, New Zealand lamb with a dijon-parmesan crust, prime king crab, miso-glazed seabass, and Mediterranean branzino. For the season, the kitchen is offering a limited-time lemon-blueberry custard bread pudding served warm with vanilla bean ice cream, crème anglaise, blueberry sauce, and lemon streusel, alongside their award-winning carrot cake and spring cocktail Yuzu Cool.
Uchi and Uchiko
801 S Lamar Blvd. and 4200 N Lamar Blvd.
In a rare treat, both Uchi and Uchiko Austin will open for a special Easter Sunday lunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, offering a six-course menu priced at $120 for two that includes Hama Chili, a nigiri course, a sashimi course, a temaki course, and Fried Milk. The full regular menu will also be available for those who want to order individual dishes. Uchi Reservations are available here, and Uchiko reservations here.
SusieCakes
Multiple locations
SusieCakes is offering a seasonal Easter dessert lineup available from March 23 through April 5, including its classic carrot cake dressed up for the holiday, Easter bunny cakes, pastel-frosted cupcakes, and DIY decorating kits for families. Pre-orders are available online.