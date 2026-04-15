Going Down
Austin saw 4th biggest drop in housing prices in the U.S. since 2025
Austin-area homebuyers can benefit from this market upset: Local housing prices are nearly 6 percent cheaper than they were a year ago, a new housing analysis has revealed.
Typical home values in Austin have decreased by $32,425 since February 2025. They now stand at $500,627, down from $532,202.
The new housing study from SmartAsset analyzed home values across the 100 biggest metro areas using Zillow’s Home Value Index tool for single-family homes, condos, and co-ops. Home value data was sourced for the month of February in 2021, 2025, and 2026.
Austin is joined by Oakland, California (No. 1); Saint Petersburg (No. 2); Naples, Florida (No. 3); and Plano (No. 5) as the top five U.S. cities with the biggest one-year home price reductions in the U.S.
Austin's housing prices have been on the decline since 2024, a separate study found, but SmartAsset said they're still about 7 percent higher than they were in 2021. And compared to Austin's pre-pandemic housing market in 2019, prices have ballooned by 32.41 percent.
The Austin Board of Realtors said current market conditions are giving homebuyers "a chance to catch up." Austin-area homeowners are also about to enter the best time of the year to sell their houses, which could add a sudden sense of competitiveness for buyers.
Home prices elsewhere around the U.S. have seen varying changes, according to the report.
"Between 2025 and 2026, the typical home value in large U.S. cities actually declined by 1.04 percent, with values dropping in 70 percent of cities," the report's author wrote. "But the full range of changes from market to market ran the gamut from -9.1 percent to +5.01 percent, putting both hopeful buyers and homeowners in starkly different environments across the nation."
The top three U.S. cities where home prices increased the most since 2025 are Toledo, Ohio (No. 2); Lincoln, Nebraska (No. 2); and San Francisco (No. 3).
The 10 cities with the biggest one-year decreases in home values are:
- No. 1 – Oakland, California
- No. 2 – Saint Petersburg, Florida
- No. 3 – Naples, Florida
- No. 4 – Austin
- No. 5 – Plano
- No. 6 – Aurora, Colorado
- No. 7 – Denver
- No. 8 – Atlanta
- No. 9 – Stockton, California
- No. 10 – Tampa