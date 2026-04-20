real estate report
Austin housing prices fell to their lowest level since March 2021
Austin's housing market continued cooling off in March, with prices reaching their lowest level since 2021, a new local real estate report recorded.
The newest Central Texas Housing Report from Unlock MLS found median home prices in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro fell to $426,220 last month. The consistent decline has created a better environment for homebuyers after several years of price hikes.
Additionally, Austin-area median prices during the first quarter of 2026 dipped to $415,300, or 3.4 percent less than the first quarter of 2025. Combined with a 4.5 percent increase in active listings, these conditions are bringing buyers more flexibility while sellers "adjust to a more deliberate pace of demand," the report said.
Here is the housing summary for the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos MSA from Q1 2026 and its comparison to the previous year:
- Residential homes sold: 6,186, a 1.8 percent decrease from Q1 2025
- New home listings on the market: 12,322 homes, a 2.3 percent decrease from Q1 2025
- Active home listings on the market: 33,751 homes, a 4.5 percent increase from Q1 2025
- Pending sales: 8,110, a 10.9 percent increase from Q1 2025
- Months of inventory: 5.5 months, a 0.3-month increase from Q1 2025
- Total dollar volume of homes sold: $3,410,000,000, a 3.9 percent decrease from Q1 2025
- Average close to list price: 92.6 percent, down from 93.3 percent in Q1 2025
"Double-digit month-over-month increases in pending and closed sales indicate that buyers are out there and making moves when the price is right," O'Grady said. "At the same time, we’re seeing a window open for buyers who have been priced out in previous years, especially first-time homebuyers, as more attainable pricing creates new opportunities to enter the market with greater confidence."
County-wide Central Texas housing trends in March 2026
Travis County
Home sales increased by four percent year-over-year with 1,210 homes sold last month, and median prices fell four percent from last year to just under $500,000. There were 5,162 active listings on the market in March, and 2,549 new listings. Pending sales grew nearly 16 percent from March 2025 to 1,483 transactions.
Williamson County
Home sales only grew 1.2 percent year-over-year, with 859 homes sold in March. Median prices fell nearly two percent to $410,000. There were 1,153 pending sales last month, 3,244 active listings, and 1,531 new listings on the market.
Hays County
Hays was the only Central Texas county to see home prices rise in March in contrast to the four remaining counties where prices fell. Median prices increased by 0.8 percent year-over-year to $381,250, and sales fell 6.1 percent to 368 homes last month. There were 648 new listings added on the market last month, and 1,565 active home listings. Pending sales grew 12.6 percent to 511 transactions.
Bastrop County
A total 114 homes sold last month in a 15.6 percent decline from the previous year. Median prices fell 8.3 percent to $330,000. Active listings in the area totaled 708 homes, an increase of 10.6 percent from 2025, and 212 new listings were added on the market. Pending sales increased by 16.7 percent to 154 transactions.
Caldwell County
Only 42 homes were sold in March, which is five percent more than last year. Median prices stood at $277,500, or 15.5 percent lower than they were a year ago. There were 69 new home listings put on the market last month, and 188 total active listings. There were only 56 pending sales in Caldwell County last month.