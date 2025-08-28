Eternal Sunshine
Ariana Grande basks in Eternal Sunshine on new tour stopping in Austin
Pop royalty and Wicked movie star Ariana Grande has announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, including a stop for two nights in Austin. She'll be at the Moody Center on June 24 and 26.
Each stop on the 10-city tour has at least two shows scheduled, making 27 in total. It starts in Oakland, California, on June 6 and ends in London, England, on August 23 at the famous O2 arena. Grande will not stop in any other Texas cities.
It's the first time Grande is performing onstage in six years. The last time was the massive Sweetener World Tour, when more than 1.3 million fans attended nearly 100 shows.
The Eternal Sunshine Tour supports her album of the same name, which is her seventh studio album. It came out March 8, 2024, via Republic Records, and was followed by the deluxe album, Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, a year later.
Although not many contemporary musicians are more famous than Grande, she gained new fans after an illustrious performance as Galinda in Wicked, which is being released in two parts. The first part came out November 22, 2024, and the second part is due November 21, 2025. According to Wicked composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Grande staunchly opposed adding pop elements to her performance, preferring instead to actually embody the original role.
Tickets sales will begin Tuesday, September 9, starting with artist presales. (Sign up by 1 pm Central on September 7 for the North American presale.) Then general sales begin Wednesday, September 10, at ArianaGrande.com. A variety of VIP packages with premium tickets, exclusive invitation to the pre-show Ari’s VIP lounge, gifts, and more will be available at VIPNation.com.
THE ETERNAL SUNSHINE TOUR DATES 2026:
Sat Jun 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Tue Jun 09 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sat Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sun Jun 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Jun 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Jun 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Jun 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Jun 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue Jun 30 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Thu Jul 02 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Mon Jul 06 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Mon Jul 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Jul 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Wed Jul 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Jul 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thu Jul 30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Aug 19 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Aug 20 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Aug 23 – London, UK – The O2