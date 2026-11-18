New Year, Classic Artists
Austin's own Shakey Graves to ring in 2027 at city's New Year's Eve show
For its 20th annual Austin's New Year celebration, the City of Austin and Visit Austin are tapping one of the Live Music Capital's top musical talents. Shakey Graves will ring in 2027 in a free, all-ages show at Auditorium Shores, and the show will be broadcast live nationally by CNN. This is the first year that VIP tickets will be available for purchase.
The city has been on a nostalgic kick for the past few years, selecting Third Eye Blind to lead Austin into 2025, and The Head and the Heart going into 2026. This year's pick certainly reminds many Austinites of great nights out and car drives 15 years ago, but he's also reminded at the top of many locals' minds over those years.
Shakey Graves was born in Austin as Alejandro Rose-Garcia, to parents who met in the theater department at the University of Texas. His stage name came from an experience he had as an attendee at Old Settlers Music Festival, a longtime Austin event, and he's been the pride of the city ever since. Shakey Graves Day was proclaimed on February 9, 2012.
The singer-songwriter, and sometimes one-man-band is known for blending folk, country, the blues, and related genres in songs like "Roll The Bones" and "Dearly Departed (feat. Esmé Patterson)." His fifth, most recent album, Fondness, Etc., came out May 14, 2026. He's been on tour, but recently played in Austin to officially open the Still Austin Quarter alongside a DJ set by Adrian Quesada.
More artists will fill out the lineup, but those announcements are coming later. Attendees can also expect to see local food trucks, family-friendly activities, and of course fireworks over Lady Bird Lake at midnight. VIP tickets ($195) give attendees an elevated viewing deck, complimentary beverages, food, seating, and more.
“Austin’s New Year is returning to Auditorium Shores, and we couldn’t be more excited! Austin is an electric place to be,” said Mayor Kirk Watson in a press release. “We’re world-renowned for our food, culture, and music — and this New Year’s party is another great opportunity to have a blast and to show off our beautiful city."
The event will run from 6 pm to 12:30 am at 900 W Riverside Dr. Attendees will need to check in at gated entries with metal detectors and bag checks. Tips about prohibited items, public transportation, parking, road closures, and more are available at austinnewyear.com.