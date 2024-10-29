Home is Here
Austin musicians like Patty Griffin play benefit for Austin immigrant shelter
On December 9, big name musicians like Patty Griffin, Adrian Quesada, Britt Daniel of Spoon, Fastball, Money Chicha, Tekle Mezghebe, and special guests will come together for "Home is Here: A Concert for Casa Marianella."
This show at ACL Live at the Moody Theater is more than just a fun night; it's also a benefit concert to raise funds for Austin's Casa Marianella.
Casa Marianella started back in 1986 as a house for men, women, and children seeking refuge from the Salvadoran Civil War. Since then, it has grown to include a network of shelters providing security, legal support, medical assistance, and educational opportunities to thousands of people. It's the only shelter in Austin dedicated to immigrants, and since its beginnings, it has served as a temporary landing pad and home for people from more than 40 countries.
"Casa is a special place," says Casa board member and English as a Second Language teacher Mike Hall. "Every day there are about 150 people there, all of them trying to get their lives together after a terrible journey. We try to get them on their feet, give them a place to stay and get their bearings for three months, give them legal help, send them to the doctor, teach them English. I love Casa—after my Thursday night classes I am always energized by my students’ courage, determination, curiosity—and desire to be good Americans. And of course, over the last few years things have gotten crazier at the border and in the shelters. Casa is trying to get more money to build more spaces for more immigrants."
Casa Marianella offers language and educational programs to residents. Photo from Google Maps
Along with being a board member and ESL teacher at Casa Marianella, Hall also happens to be a longtime Austin musician who has put on tons of benefits over the years. Many of the artists on the roster, Hall has known for years, and when he reached out they "jumped at the chance to play a show to welcome [their new neighbors.]"
"One thing that has always struck me about the Austin music scene is that musicians here really care about the city and its people," says Hall. "I know all these artists—some have played other benefits I’ve put together—they are all people who genuinely care about other people, especially people who need a bit of a hand up but then just want to get on with their lives in their new home."
Austin-based latin-psych and cumbia band Money Chicha will play at this benefit concert. Photo courtesy of Mike Hall
Casa Marianella is planning on building a new shelter for women and children at their Posada Esperanza facility, and this concert will help them on their way.
"Right now Posada Esperanza consists of four houses on a cul-de-sac in East Austin," says Casa Marianella executive director Jennifer Long. "One of the houses has an empty lot attached and we're able to build on that lot. The house will be two stories, the bottom will provide a large living area in which the residents of all the houses can gather for meetings, classes, and parties. The upstairs will be bedroom space."
Casa Marianella has already been working with pro bono architects at Low Design and hopes to start building in January.
The event is still being put together and expenses are still being tallied. But sponsors like The Austin Chronicle, Texas Monthly, KUTX, KOOP, and Favor Delivery, just to name a few, have already stepped in to help keep expenses low so the most money possible can go to building Casa's new home.
"We’re going to give every cent after expenses to Casa," says Hall.
"Home is Here" will take place December 9 at 7 pm at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Tickets ($40-100) are available at acllive.com.
More information about Casa Marianella is available at casamarianella.org.