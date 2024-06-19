bring the noise
More than 20 Texas bands come together for San Marcos metal festival
San Marcos might be known for its serene natural surroundings, but something more distorted is coming. Rather, we should say it's coming back, as Central Texas Metal Fest II — so named since it's in its second year — is returning to The Porch in San Marcos on July 19 and 20.
Hosted by San Marcos promotional groups Hell City Paradise and The78666, this homegrown festival is sure to show a local side to the genre; Artists are mostly from San Marcos, Austin, and San Antonio, with a few other Texas visitors from father afield.
Fans of local music may not realize how strong local metal scenes can be. Although pop artists like Dayglow can easily sweep Austin and then the nation, more niche scenes built through playing the same venues and sharing the same pool of dedicated fans often inspire strong feelings of belonging.
In keeping with that social strength, this festival donates to a number of causes. First, 10 percent of ticket sales goes to San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, which services all of Hays County.
There will also be a raffle raising funds for Metal Mark Moniz of KZSM 104.1 FM. The radio DJ fundraising for cancer treatment and searching for non-surgical alternatives, according to a Facebook post. A press release from the festival calls him a "champion of the local metal scene." Finally, attendees can get more raffle tickets by donating non-perishable food items to Hays County Food Bank. Each item gets one raffle ticket.
“Our music community is only as strong as it is because of the people in this town,” Ricky Fullen, co-owner of both organizing promo groups in the release. “The78666 and Hell City Paradise are built on that continued support and [it] is important that we give back and bring awareness to other parts of the community that need our attention. We are looking to bridge the gap between our showcases and festivals and the town that surrounds us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to do this, and with their support we can achieve more than what we thought possible. Beyond the music, beyond the promotion, and beyond the art.”
“The CTXMF experience this year is going to be a magical one," added Fullen's partner at both groups, Mitchell Meitler. "We’ve extended our reach across Texas to pick some of the most brutal and technical metal bands this state has to offer. Last year was a 10/10. This year will be 15/10. This is the party I will encourage people not to miss.”
The community will also come together in the form of a vendor market, plus "comedy, game show elements and other alternative programming" on Saturday, July 20.
Participating bands include:
- Trip Cigs (Austin)
- HateWaker (San Marcos)
- Mass Of Amara (San Antonio)
- Mug Dog (Austin)
- Chernobyl The Secret (Austin)
- Blightfeeder (San Antonio)
- The Crowned (Austin)
- Voltreus (San Antonio)
- Forced To Surface (Austin)
- Stitched Up (Austin)
- The Churn (San Marcos)
- Glass Grinder (Austin)
- Los Cabrones (San Marcos)
- December Flower (San Marcos)
- Ten Times Demise (San Marcos)
- Orbital Waves (San Marcos)
- Misguided Intentions (San Marcos)
- Beheading Stone
- Dead Horse Creek (Waco)
- Tibetan Sky Burial (Austin)
- Incurvatus (San Antonio)
- Violent Death (Fort Worth)
Tickets ($15 for one day, $25 both both) for Central Texas Metal Fest II are available via Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available at the door for $17 or $30. The festival is open to all ages, but attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and minor tickets add a $5 surcharge. The Porch is located at 129 E Hopkins St. in San Marcos. Festival hours vary by source, but The Porch is posting updates on Instagram as the event approaches.