H-O-T-T-O-Oh no
ACL Fest moves Chappell Roan performance without ticket refunds
H-O-T-T-O-Oh no? The Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is getting heat from some ticketholders after announcing that pop sensation Chappell Roan will now perform on Sunday of both weekends instead of Saturday.
On Friday afternoon, the fest announced that Chappell Roan – who was originally scheduled to perform at 4:20 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct. 12 – will instead be performing at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 13. Caamp will take the Saturday slot Roan was originally set for.
This isn't major news for fest-goers who purchased 3-day passes, but it is for others. All sales of ACL wristbands and passes are final, meaning the festival doesn't offer refunds or exchanges.
That means anyone who purchased one-day Saturday passes thinking they would be seeing Roan is now faced with deciding if they want to purchase another pass to see her on Sunday. On the other hand, fans who were unable to purchase Saturday tickets due to high demand now have another shot.
Sunday GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets for both weekends are currently available while supplies last. Three-day tickets are also still available for Weekend 2, but Weekend 1 3-day wristbands have a waitlist.
Some fans aren't happy with the festival's decision to move Roan to Sunday. Several ticketholders have commented on the fest's Facebook post, saying they specifically bought Saturday tickets to see her and now they don't know what to do.
"Not cool at all," Caroline Bonesteel Williams commented. "We bought passes for Saturday so my daughter could see her."
While it's not completely clear at this time why ACL moved Roan's set to an entirely different day, it's not the first time that a festival or large event has adjusted its plans due to her popularity.
