Concert News
Pop artist Charlie Puth launches world tour with stop in Austin
Pop artist Charlie Puth has announced his Whatever’s Clever! 2026 World Tour across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, including a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Thursday, June 11.
The 50-show tour will also make two other stops in Texas: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on June 12; and 713 Music Hall in Houston on June 13. The North American run starts April 22 in San Diego, California, and ends at the Houston show.
A press release calls this Puth's "most ambitious tour yet," with a band assembled for the occasion. All the Texas shows will feature openers Lawrence and Ally Salort, while Daniel Seavy joins on some other dates.
Puth has had a diverse career, with more than 35 billion streams so far and nine multi-platinum singles including his breakout hit with Wiz Khalifa, "See You Again," which Puth helped write and produce, and featured on. He's also collaborated with Meghan Trainor (on his other breakout hit), The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber, Jung Kook of BTS, and more.
Whatever's Clever!, set for a March 2026 release, will be Puth's fourth studio album. It follows Charlie from 2022.
A ticket pre-sale is available to Citi AAdvantage cardmembers starting Tuesday, January 13, at 10 am. The artist pre-sale starts the next day, January 14, at the same time. It ends Friday, January 16, at 10 am.
All tour dates for the Whatever’s Clever! 2026 World Tour
04/22 - Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA+^
04/24 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ+^
04/25 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA+^=
04/28 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA+^
04/29 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA+^
05/01 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA+^=
05/03 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA+^
05/05 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC+^
05/07 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR+^
05/09 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT+^
05/10 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO+^
05/13 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO+^
05/15 - Rosemont Theatre - Rosemont, IL+^
05/16 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN+^
05/19 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI+^
05/20 - TD Coliseum - Hamilton, ON+^
05/22 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA+^
05/23 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT+^=
05/26 - EagleBank Arena - Fairfax, VA+^
05/29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY+^
05/30 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ*^=
06/01 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC*^
06/03 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA*^
06/05 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL*^=
06/06 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL*^
06/09 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN*^
06/11 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*^
06/12 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX*^
06/13 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX*^
Support Key
+Daniel Seavey
*Lawrence
^Ally Sallort
=Non-Live Nation Date