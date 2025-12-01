Chicago Greats
Classic rock bands Chicago and Styx co-headline tour coming to Austin
Two classic rock icons from the Windy City are hitting the road together next year. Chicago and Styx will bring the wordy tour, called The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour, to Austin's Moody Center on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.
The tour starts in West Palm Beach in July and ends in Los Angeles in September. In addition to Austin, it'll stop in Houston suburb The Woodlands at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 20.
This is the first time these multi-Platinum bands have co-headlined a tour together. Aside from being from the same city, they share a reputation for a slick sound and a certain theatricality, whether that's from musical theater or jazz influences.
“We are excited about the summer tour,” said Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane in a press release. “Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it's going to be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to it.”
Chicago was the highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists of All Time in 2019 (where it was No. 10 overall, beat by Brits and solo artists). They've toured every single year, making this their 59th year on the road. In 2025, Chicago released a deluxe version of 2005's Love Songs.
Styx, known for dramatic hits like “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade,” debuted in 1972 and is still making new music, including the 2025 album Circling From Above. The group has had eight songs that reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, led by 1979's "Babe" at No. 1.
“In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts,” said Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw. “Rod Henley, Ricky Parsons, Bobby and Larry Moore, Eddie Wohlford, Wimpy Jones, Country Boy Eddie and others gave me a shot. And I am thankful for that. By the time Chicago released their first album, I had enough experience to begin learning their amazing music on my own. Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can’t wait to spend the summer with them!”
Both artists will offer artist pre-sales and VIP packages beginning Tuesday, December 2, at 10 am. In Austin, U.S. Mastercard and Citi cardmembers can access a presale starting the same day at 10 am and 12 pm, respectively. After some additional presales, the general starts Friday, December 5, at 10 am at livenation.com.
The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour Dates
- Mon 7/13 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre
- Wed 7/15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Fri 7/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sat 7/18 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- Mon 7/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- Tue 7/21 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Thu 7/23 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Sat 7/25 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
- Sun 7/26 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
- Tue 7/28 Toronto, ONT. RBC Amphitheatre
- Thu 7/30 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheatre
- Sat 8/1 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
- Sun 8/2 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
- Wed 8/5 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
- Thu 8/6 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
- Wed 8/19 Austin, TX Moody Center
- Thu 8/20 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
- Mon 8/24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatreh
- Tue 8/25 Kansas City, MO MORTON Amphitheater
- Fri 8/28 Denver, CO Ball Arena
- Sun 8/30 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue 9/1 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center
- Wed 9/2 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
- Fri 9/4 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- Sun 9/6 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum