Austin band Daiistar records live session LP in a floating studio
An Austin band has gifted fans with a new, live-recorded LP through Fuzz Club, a London-based record label with its own sessions series. Daiistar — a texture-obsessed band that could very well be called Fuzz Club itself — visited the floating London studio Lightship 95 and played 10 songs that are available to watch on YouTube, listen to on some streaming platforms, and purchase on vinyl.
The session included the same number of tracks as the group's 2023 debut LP Good Time, and although most of them are from the album, it's not a one-to-one match. A press release calls the selected songs from Good Time "standout tracks," listing "Star Starter," "Tracemaker," "Parallel," and "Repeater" as examples.
The LP also includes the single "Clear," which was an outtake from Good Time, and a cover of "Burning Wheel" by '80s Scottish rock band Primal Scream.
Although the warm, yet crisp production on Good Time is something to covet in its own right, it's hard to find a band more suited than Daiistar to record live. They seem to embrace this, and YouTube is already full of high-quality live Daiistar performances to peruse.
This long session stands apart as something to get lost in, spanning nearly 40 minutes. The shoegaze style lays a perfect base to sink into, but this energetic group loves a groove, interrupting the harmonic abyss with strong rhythms and deep pockets throughout.
Most of the visuals are captured live in the studio, but in "Speed Jesus" those are interspersed with some shots of the band out and about, visiting a pub, a castle, a beach, and other places presumably near London.
This Fuzz Club Session is the 21st in the series, which also features sessions with Brooklyn's The Men, Berlin's The Third Sound, Mexico City's Sei Still, Oakland's Lumerians, Glasgow's Helicon, and Malmo, Sweden's Sekel.
According to the press release, the band has been "touring relentlessly and spreading their baggy noise-pop good times" since their debut album. They've supported Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and LA Witch, and if YouTube comments are any indication, they've been successful in many of those bands' followers their own.
The tour continues, starting October 15 in London, and stopping in cities across the United Kingdom, France, and Spain this fall. Tour dates are listed below. The band will also play the Austin alternative festival Levitation this weekend on Sunday, September 28, the same day as headliner Pavement and festival co-founders The Black Angels. Some passes (starting at $115) are still available online.
A list of links to watch and listen to Daiistar's Fuzz Club Session is available here. Vinyl LPs ($26), out September 26, are available for sale at fuzzclub.com.
UK, France, and Spain FALL 2025 tour dates:
October 15 – London – The Shacklewell Arms
October 17 – Blackpool – Bootleg Social
October 18 – Bristol – Down Stokes Fest
October 19 – Brighton – The Prince Albert
October 21 – Nantes – Feu
October 22 – Bordeaux – La Maison Allez Les Filles
October 23 – Zaragoza – Lata de Bombillas
October 26 – Barcelona – Sala Upload
October 28 – Toulouse – Le Labo Des Arts
October 29 – Bourges – Le Nadir
October 31 – Paris – Supersonic
November 1 – Le Havre – Piednu
November 5 – Glasgow – The Old Hairdresser’s
November 6 – Edinburgh – Sneaky Pete’s
November 7 – Manchester – Yes (Pink Room)