The PrixView
Austin's COTA expands F1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend with $20 preview day
The Formula One (F1) U.S. Grand Prix is one of the biggest annual events in Austin, and in 2026 it will get even bigger with a new kickoff day. Called Grand PrixView Thursday, the event extends the F1 GP to four days and aims to offer "an affordable way to explore the COTA campus before race weekend officially gets underway," according to a press release.
The first Grand PrixView Thursday will take place October 22. There will be action on the track, behind-the-scenes looks, and more. Affordability is subjective, of course, but this event is significantly less expensive than any other Grand Prix event at $20 for the day.
"We're always looking for ways to make F1 more accessible," said chairman and founder of Circuit of the Americas (COTA) Bobby Epstein in the release. "Grand PrixView Thursday is like an open house for our Central Texas community. For just $20, you can come, get up close with F1 and see what all the excitement is about."
Fans will be able to watch the F1 Academy, an all-female race series for up-and-coming drivers, which will be on the track to prepare for the weekend. Visitors will also be able to check out the F1 Pit Lane to see teams preparing in the garage, and explore fan villages, hang out in the Fan Zone, and get a first shot at shopping official merch.
One of the highlights COTA points out is a "no-lines day" at COTALand, the on-site theme park. However, admission is sold separately. Further, although the preview day may be lighter in attendance, admission is included for all three-day ticketholders and hospitality holders.
Tickets for Grand PrixView Thursday are available now at circuitoftheamericas.com.