Fly Your Freak Flag
20 funny, clever, and heartfelt fan flags flying at ACL Fest 2024
Performers aren't the only creatives at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. In an effort to keep track of each other in massive crowds, some fans bring flags — and sometimes they really have fun with it.
With so much going on at the stage level, we decided to once again take a look to the skies and see what was flying. You may see some old friends and some new favorites. Either way, let’s take a look.
Always an ACL favorite flag. At this point we’d be concerned if we didn’t see the Tacos flag in the coming years. (Do they know that we always share this one? Someone find them, please.)Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Another classic flag that we have seen over the years. We’re one more sighting away from becoming buds with these guys.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
ACL Fest is not just a local or national draw. Many of our friends from across the border make the trek to Austin for three days of great music.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
This Spartan flag waver was brave. Luckily, The Longhorns were on a bye week so we let it slide.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
This guy couldn’t walk more than 10 feet without SOMEONE hootin’ in approval.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Aliens and skulls. Can’t imagine this ferocious guy has many friends at the fest.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Oh, wait...Photo by Daniel Cavazos
These guys brought the WHOLE crew.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Y'all means all.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The flag garden is always a great spot to meet up with friends or stop for a photo op.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The Red Sox didn't make the playoffs this year, but this fan proudly waved the Boston team’s flag on Saturday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Hank Hill was seen quite a bit during weekend one. Here he is, ready to party.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
We saw plenty of pink cowboy hats, pink bandanas, and pink EVERYTHING on Sunday in anticipation of Chappell Roan’s set.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Dog? Fox? Chupacabra? Photo by Daniel Cavazos
This Reneé Rapp fan made it very clear that they were at ACL on Saturday for one reason only.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Lol, sure buddy.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
What even is this? How is it so unsettling?Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Us between weekends.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Actual color notwithstanding, this is a red flag.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Perhaps our favorite sky-flier was this super chill rubber duck in a sea of iPhone lights during Blink-182’s headlining set on Friday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos