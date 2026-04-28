Concert News
Country artist Shaboozey brings outlaw concept album tour to Austin
Alternative country singer-songwriter Shaboozey has announced his Outlaws Never Die Tour, which includes a stop at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 11.
Shaboozey will be touring in support of his new concept album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales. The album comes out July 31, and the tour starts just one stop ahead of Austin in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 8. It concludes in Los Angeles, California, on October 27.
In addition to Austin, the Outlaws tour will also pass through Dallas at the South Side Ballroom on September 12.
Guests on the tour include Brittney Spencer, who will play at both Texas shows, Noeline Hofmann, BigXThaPlug, Kashus Culpepper, Noah Cyrus, Carter Faith, and Angel White.
Press materials describe the concept album in dramatic terms as "a cinematic outlaw revenge story with a tragic love at its center." Cherie Lee is the daughter of a murdered sheriff who hunts down her father's gang of assassins. Of course, she falls in love with one of them and — spoiler alert — let's just say it doesn't work out.
Shaboozey is known for occupying a unique space in country and hip-hop by combining the two. He was born to Nigerian parents and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia, on a varied musical diet. While some artists lean away from the idea of "crossing over," i.e. appealing to audiences that are seen as isolated from each other, Shaboozey's PR emphasizes his crossover success.
Plus, hybrids of country and hip-hop or R&B are en vouge, led largely by works like Beyonce's Cowboy Carter, on which Shaboozey has two features.
Tickets will become available for presale at 10 am on Wednesday, April 29, at AmericanDogwood.com. The general onsale starts Friday, May 1, at 10 am. A dollar from each ticket sale will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital via a partnership with the nonprofit Plus1.
OUTLAWS NEVER DIE TOUR DATES
9/8/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre !
9/11/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park !
9/12/26 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom !
9/15/26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion !
9/16/26 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory !
9/18/26 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
9/19/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park *
9/20/26 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *
9/22/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
9/24/26 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell #*
9/25/26 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre #*
9/28/26 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
9/30/26 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
10/3/26 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall $
10/6/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann $
10/7/26 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater $
10/9/26 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom $
10/10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory $
10/13/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %$
10/17/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^
10/18/26 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
10/20/26 - Portland, OR @ Theatre Of The Clouds ^
10/23/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic &
10/24/26 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 &
10/27/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
Brittney Spencer = ! Noeline Hofmann = * BigXThaPlug = #
Kashus Culpepper = $ Noah Cyrus = % Carter Faith = ^ Angel White = &