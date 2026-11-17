Take a Swing
Indoor golf chain to open new flagship with kitchen in downtown Austin
A large indoor golf and entertainment venue is opening in downtown Austin this winter. Five Iron Golf, a chain with locations in 21 states including Texas, will open at 501 Congress Ave. in December. The new flagship venue will also feature bowling and a full bar and kitchen.
Five Iron Golf has one other Texas location in Fort Worth. The Austin location will located across from the Mexic-Arte Museum on East Fifth Street.
The main purposes of the 12,50-square-foot space are golf and fitness. Golfers can come in to take a swing with a Trackman simulator, which allows them to play 400 famous courses like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews, a press release says. A duel radar and high speed camera system tracks each swing and offers data like club and ball speed, spin rate, and total distance — something used for both professional training and fun games and challenges.
Every part of the facility seems to flow into each other in an open concept, based on these renderings.Rendering courtesy of Five Iron Golf
PGA-certified instructors will offer personal training onsite, and visitors can also upgrade their equipment with Callaway Tour Fitting services. There will also be seasonal leagues, junior clinics, and women's programming to help golfers connect with others in the community. Outside of golf, guests can use cardio and weight training equipment in the fitness center.
On the more casual side, visitors can try duckpin bowling (like ten-pin bowling with smaller balls and shorter pins) and have a snack or a meal. Menus at other locations include items like buffalo wings, sliders, chicken sandwiches, 12-inch pizzas, and desserts. Signature cocktails are golf-themed and stylishly presented with garnishes. Members will save 20 percent on food and beverages.
A view into the fitness center.Rendering courtesy of Five Iron Golf
"Austin has been on our radar for a long time, and Congress Avenue feels like the perfect place for Five Iron," said CEO and co-founder Jared Solomon in the release. "We're creating a place where people can improve their game, compete with friends, host an event or simply enjoy a night out. We're excited to bring that experience to downtown Austin and start building a community around it."
Austinites who are early to sign up for memberships may get special perks. A limited founding membership ($159 monthly) caps at 100 members. This location also caters to college students, offering the chain's first student membership program. The space will be available to rent for parties and other events.