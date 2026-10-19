First Acts
New Riverside venue unveils inaugural performances, starting in 2027
The music is so close you can almost hear it at a notable upcoming live music venue in Austin. United Heritage Hall, a venue set to anchor a new mixed-used development in the Riverside neighborhood, has announced some of its first performances, starting March 7, 2027, and running through October 6.
The inaugural performers represent a variety of genres and types of entertainment, including EDM, Southern rock, Tejano, and metal on the music side; and a couple of famous famous comics as well.
From a press release (using the venue's genre descriptors), the shows are scheduled as follows:
- Sunday, March 7 – rock veterans Hum
- Friday, March 12 – acclaimed comedian Taylor Tomlinson
- Saturday, March 13 – DJ and producer Deadmau5
- Thursday, March 18 – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Texas natives ZZ Top
- Friday, March 19 – Tejano group La Mafia
- Tuesday, March 23 – alternative rock band Death Cab for Cutie
- Saturday, March 27 – metalcore band The Plot in You
- Wednesday, April 1 – Colombian singer-songwriter Fonseca
- Friday, April 23 – 11-time Grammy-winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chaka Khan
- Saturday, April 24 – dubstep and heavy metal DJ Sullivan King
- Sunday, October 3 – Roger Waters Presents Legacy celebrating Pink Floyd
- Wednesday, October 6 – award-winning British comedian Jimmy Carr
Though the inaugural performers are all well-established, the release promises up-and-coming artists will be on the calendar, too.
United Heritage Hall is a new project by the Los Angeles-based events company AEG Presents at the upcoming 109-acre River Park development. It was announced in September of 2024. At the time, it was notable because it was much larger than Emo's, the most prominent venue in the neighborhood for more than a decade. Now, Emo's is moving back downtown and AEG is taking over that smaller building, as well.
The larger, original venue will accommodate 4,000 guests and span 65,000 square feet. Some of that space is dedicated to luxury suites, VIP seating, and artist spaces. It is named for United Heritage Credit Union, a partner alongside Westfield, Partners Group, and Presidium.