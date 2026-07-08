MeadowFest, a benefit festival for mental health awareness for music, is returning for its third year August 29 at Radio East. The festival's latest announcement completes the whole lineup: Cure For Paranoia, the Dallas alternative hip-hop collective that won NPR's 2026 Tiny Desk Concert, will be joining the list of performers.
In addition to Cure For Paranoia, audiences will see Cimafunk, Chuwi, Combo Chimbita, Angélica Garcia, Jon Muq, Gina Chavez, and Quentin. MeadowFest has gotten bigger every year, with a sustained lean toward Latin American artists.
Cure For Paranoia is a perfect fit for MeadowFest, since rapper and songwriter Cameron McCloud centers his experience with bipolar depression and paranoid schizophrenia in his music. The name of the group nods to how helpful music was for McCloud in managing his symptoms. McCloud also writes lyrics about queerness, further matching the festival's commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.
"For us, Cure For Paranoia represents everything MeadowFest stands for," said festival co-promoter Adrienne Lake in a press release. "Music has the power to connect people, reduce stigma, and remind us that none of us are alone. Cameron's story reflects exactly why MeadowFest exists."
MeadowFest honors the memory of Meadow Goodman, a drummer and aspiring musician in Austin who died by suicide in 2023 at 15 years old. Meadow's father, Greg Goodman, is also a local musician. Their connections to the local music community led the family to create the Meadow E. Goodman Foundation for Mental Health Awareness.
The foundation advocates to reduce mental health stigma and present suicide among young people, and also raises funds for mental health services for musicians, young people, and LGBTQIA+ community members. Proceeds from MeadFest will benefit the Sims Foundation and OutYouth, two local nonprofits that work in similar circles.
"There's a stigma that is tied to suicide," says Goodman. "We feel like in order to get help and attention to this issue, it needs to be discussed, and it can't be tucked away. I can think of no better way to celebrate Meadow's life than a day filled with music, community, and hope."
The release also celebrates another recent achievement by an artist on the lineup: Quentin is the July Artist of the Month for Austin radio station KUTX, one of the presenters of the festival in partnership with Resound Presents. Quentin's debut LP, Tomgirl, comes July 24.
"Written during a period of deep reflection — including a pivotal songwriting retreat at Sonic Ranch in West Texas — TOMGIRL captures an artist embracing every facet of themselves," says the Artist of the Month announcement. "The title itself reflects Quentin’s fluid relationship with identity. 'Being a TOMGIRL is being a mirror to society; someone who feels like fitting into a box isn’t even an option,' they say. 'It’s about being able to tap into both your divine feminine and masculine with ease.'"
The first tier of MeadowFest tickets has sold out, but more are available online for a discounted second-tier price of $41.24. Ticket prices will rise again for a third tier at a future date. A buy-one-get-one offer is currently active, bringing the price down to $21.39 per ticket.