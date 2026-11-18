Country Comeback
Austin's Glen Powell plays country star in co-written Judd Apatow film
One of Austin's most famous residents, actor Glen Powell, has partnered with comedy giant Judd Apatow to co-write a new original comedy, The Comeback King. The film will hit theaters Friday, February 5, 2027. A new trailer released November 18 lets fans in on what's to come.
Apatow directs and Powell plays Aubrey King, a country music star whose rise to fame has left him with a hollow feeling of objectification. He'll act alongside Madelyn Cline as his famous, two-timing girlfriend, Missy, who enacts revenge through a new song of her own. The drama sends Aubrey back to college — something Powell recently did himself — where he meets a professor (Cristin Milioti) who isn't awed by his fame.
Other cast have strong comedy reputations: Stavros Halkias as Aubrey's manager and Li Jin Hao as Aubrey's roommate, plus Leanne Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Vanessa Bayer, Atsuko Okatsuka, Tig Notaro, Chris Fleming, Mike Birbiglia, and Big Fella. Musical heavyweights also appear, including Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan, and Reba McEntire.
Behind the camera, Kevin Misher (Coming 2 America, Richard Jewell) and Dan Cohen (Backrooms, Stranger Things) join Apatow and Powell as producers, with Barry Mendel and Josh Church serving as executive producers.
Powell will show off new and old skills in The Comeback King. This isn't his first feature writing credit; he also co-wrote (and produced) Hit Man with legendary Austin director Richard Linklater. He did learn to play the guitar and sing for the role, a press release says, and he performed "a number" of the songs in the film.
Apatow and Powell consider some logistics.Photo courtesy of Universal Studios
Top Gun: Maverick is largely seen as Powell's breakout film, and he got a huge boost in press from Anyone but You, thanks to convenient rumors that he and his co-star, Sydney Sweeney, were romantically involved. It was in Hit Man that he really got to let loose as a leading man, and in the same year, 2024, he returned to his hometown of Austin.
Locals have been excited to have him back, even hosting a look-alike contest where he appeared via video and his mother gave her opinion on who should win. He was also inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame at the Hit Man premiere at South by Southwest.