Concert news
R&B star Jhené Aiko sets Austin date on 2027 arena tour
R&B singer Jhené Aiko will embark on an expansive arena tour, Ark to Agartha — A Westside Whimsy Experience, in 2027, which will include a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Thursday, April 22.
The 37-city tour will start on March 10 in St. Louis, lasting a little over two months until its finale in Aiko's hometown of Los Angeles on May 21.
In addition to Austin, Aiko will perform in Fort Worth on April 20 and Houston on April 24.
Aiko will be joined on the majority of dates by special guest H.E.R., while the tour will feature Swae Lee and Karri on all dates.
Aiko started her music career in the early 2000s, appearing on multiple songs for the boy band B2K. She finally gained attention of her own in the 2010s, releasing her debut album, Souled Out, in 2014.
That album and each of her subsequent three albums all hit No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop chart, and at least the top 5 on the overall Billboard 200.
Her new album, Westside Whimsy, released in September 2026, marked her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.
Fans can sign up for the artist presale beginning on Tuesday, November 17, at 9 am. The artist presale begins Wednesday, November 18, at 10 am.
Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale as part of Verizon’s loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from Wednesday, November 18, at 10 am to Thursday, November 19, at 10 pm.
Fans can purchase tickets during the venue pre-sale via Ticketmaster.com with unlock code: ARIAT on Thursday, November 19, from 10 am to 10 am.
The public on-sale begins on Friday, November 20, at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.com.
Jhené Aiko - Ark to Agartha - A Westside Whimsy Experience Tour Dates
- Wed, Mar 10 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
- Fri, Mar 12 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
- Sat, Mar 13 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
- Mon, Mar 15 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
- Thu, Mar 18 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
- Fri, Mar 19 | Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
- Sun, Mar 21 | Chicago, IL | United Center
- Mon, Mar 22 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
- Wed, Mar 24 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Fri, Mar 26 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- Sat, Mar 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Mon, Mar 29 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
- Thu, Apr 1 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Fri, Apr 2 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
- Sat, Apr 3 | Philadelphia, PA | Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Mon, Apr 5 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena
- Wed, Apr 7 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
- Thu, Apr 8 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center
- Sat, Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Mon, Apr 12 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
- Wed, Apr 14 | Sunrise, FL | Amerant Arena
- Fri, Apr 16 | Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum
- Sat, Apr 17 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
- Tue, Apr 20 | Fort Worth, TX | Ariat Arena
- Thu, Apr 22 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
- Sat, Apr 24 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
- Tue, Apr 27 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- Thu, Apr 29 | Phoenix, AZ | Mortgage Matchup Center
- Fri, Apr 30 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
- Sat, May 1 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
- Fri, May 7 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
- Sun, May 9 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
- Wed, May 12 | Portland, OR | Moda Center
- Thu, May 13 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat, May 15 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
- Wed, May 19 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center
- Fri, May 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena