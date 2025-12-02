Lawn Party
Austin comedy cadre launches sketch series at December pool party
An Austin production company is launching a new local sketch comedy series, and they want Austinites to get in on the fun in person. Originator Studios already has a 20-minute Lawn Party pilot ready to go — but as filmmakers Willie Rockefeller and Derek Gildersleeve are shopping it out to film festivals and investors, they want to start gathering an audience.
Having a loyal audience will ultimately increase Lawn Party's chances of being picked up, so Originator is throwing an actual party December 6 at event venue Shady Springs (9401 Sherman Rd.). Guests can expect stand-up comedy, live sketches, live music, and even kiddie pools and one big pool, despite Austin's weather taking a recent turn for the very cold.
It'll also be a good opportunity for comedy fans to get in touch with the local scene, thanks to a cast full of Austin comics: Sarah Yoakley, Chad Werner, Kelsey Pribilsky, Kaci Beeler, Rochelle McConico, Yola Jean Lu, Tinus Seaux, Kolby Jacobs, and Garrett
Rojas.
Synth pop duo Jane Leo will provide sonic support, and spacey musical cult Grandmaster has lent music to the cinematic and fun series intro.
For those abstaining from December swimming, there will be food, drinks, lawn games, and raffles for prizes including Moontower Comedy Festival badges.
“We’ve spent fifteen years running a production company,” said Rockefeller in a press release. “But Lawn Party is the
thing we’ve always wanted to make. We built the sandbox; now we’re inviting everyone to come play.”
Even if Austinites aren't closely following local comedy, they may know Originator from its work on Stavros Halkias' Netflix comedy special, Fat Rascal, or Joe List's special Small Ball. The studio also works on commercials, livestreams, and other creative content.
To pull off the Lawn Party series, Originator has already raised more than $30,000 on a Kickstarter campaign that ended December 1. The campaign promises "uniquely strange characters plucked from everyday life" along with "relatable situations gone awry" and of course "a hint of social commentary."
“We wanted the series — and the event — to feel like Austin," said Gildersleeve. "Smart, weird, collaborative, slightly unhinged in the best way.”
If this success continues, it looks like plenty of Austinites will be able to watch along from home someday. But until then, there's Eventbrite. Tickets are $17.85 with tax and fees.
“When you show up for Lawn Party, you’re not just supporting local comedy,” said a team statement. “You’re joining it.”