Laughs Under the Moontower
Austin's Moontower fest starts lineup with Marc Maron, Kathy Griffin
Austin is nationally known as a comedy hotspot and frankly, its comedic identity is all over the place. One massive festival brings it all together: the Moontower Comedy Festival will offer something for just about everyone from April 8-19, 2026, at more than 10 venues. Every year, the lineup is announced in waves, and this year's first wave of 75 performers is out now.
A press release promises "stand-up sets, unhinged podcast recordings, musical comedy, and sketch madness[, plus] midnight hangs after whatever brilliance the comics cooked up that night." This is the festival's 14th year, and even if comedy lovers haven't attended, they've likely seen clips or heard comedians reference running into each other in Austin during its run.
There are tons of ways to introduce and organize this long list of comics, but the most important delineations are headliners, Club Series performers, and locals. Headliners are as described: well-known comics who lots of people are going to want to see. Anyone can purchase tickets to a headlining show. The Club Series offers a four-day comedy buffet for badge-holders April 15-18, with more than 100 comics within walking distance downtown.
Local acts so far include the following comics: Andrew Murphy, Angelina Martin, Caleb Elliott, Carlton Wilcoxson, Danny Goodwin, Dylan Carlino, Fast Ronald, Genivive Clinton, Jon Carden, Kandace Medina, Katie Felton, Lukas McCrary, Mathew Mitchell, Mimi Meier, Pat Dean, Rafael Cruz, Roxy Castillo, and 2025’s Funniest Person in Austin winner JJ Curry.
The rest of the lineup so far is as follows, with headliners bolded:
- Aidan McCluskey
- An Evening with Albert Brooks
- Andrea Popova
- Andrew Murphy
- Andy Huggins
- Angelina Martin
- Beth Stelling
- Brad Williams
- Brendan Sagalow
- Caleb Elliott
- Carlton Wilcoxson
- Caroline Rhea
- Cristela Alonzo
- Danny Goodwin
- Debra DiGiovanni
- Doug Benson
- Drew Dunn
- Dvontre Coleman
- Dylan Adler
- Dylan Carlino
- Emil Wakim
- Emily Wilson
- Fast Ronald
- Genivive Clinton
- God Damn Comedy Jam
- Greg Warren
- Hassan Phills
- Ivan Decker
- Jason Sklar
- Jay Jurden
- Jeff Arcuri
- Jeremiah Watkins
- Jesus Sepulveda
- JJ Curry
- Joe Dombrowsky
- John Goblikon
- Jon Carden
- Jon Rudnitsky
- Josh Adam Meyers
- Kandace Medina
- Katherine Blanford
- Kathy Griffin
- Katie Boyle
- Katie Felton
- Keegan Tindall
- Leslie Jones
- Lukas McCrary
- Maggie Winters
- Marc Maron
- Marie Faustin
- Mathew Mitchell
- Matt Braunger
- Mike Falzone
- Mike Feeney
- Mike Vecchione
- Mimi Meier
- Nick Murphy
- Nish Kumar
- Off Book - The Improvised Musical
- Pat Dean
- Pat Regan
- Pink Foxx
- Rafael Cruz
- Randy Sklar
- René Vaca
- Ricci Armani
- Roxy Castillo
- Shane Torres
- Shxts N Gigs
- Sydnee Washington
- Tom Rhodes
- Val Parker
- Vince Caldera
- Vir Das
- Zach Zucker
- Zachariah Porter
Even though anyone will be able to attend headliner shows, a badge helps by giving pre-sale access. The festival is also running a "Bestie Badge promo" that offers $25 off each badge in a group of two or more. Headliner pre-sales run from Tuesday, November 11, to Wednesday, November 12. The rest will go on sale to the general public Thursday, November 13. More lineup announcements will be made in the coming months.