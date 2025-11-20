Music Notes
Big Bill's release party at Radio East, plus more Austin music picks
The holidays may be here, but Austin’s music scene isn’t bothering to slow down at all. So, get out there and catch a local show or two. Highlights for the back half of November can be found here.
Sir Woman at Radio East – Friday, November 21
Sir Woman (Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child) will be at Radio East this Friday, November 21, to put a cap on a very busy 2025, which saw the soul pop act play a slew of gigs and release two albums. Cure For Paranoia and Uncle Roy & Spice will open the show. Tickets are $30.66.
Day Friend at the 13th Floor – Friday, November 21
Day Friend put out their excellent new album, Parasitic Grifter Scum, last month, but the release show for it is only just swinging around. It will happen at the 13th Floor this Friday, November 21. The rockers will be joined by Death Party, who just released a new album of their own, and Heavy Velvet. Tickets are $12.26.
Bill Ball 8 at Radio East – Saturday, November 22
Punk rockers Big Bill will drop their hotly anticipated new album, Sick Myth, this Friday. Then they’ll put on the eighth iteration of their annual party, Bill Ball, at Radio East the following night, Saturday, November 22. The stacked lineup also features HaHa Laughing, Porcelain, Queen Serene, and CorMae. Tickets are $24.54.
Dale Watson at Continental Club – Thursday, November 27
Two-step away all that turkey and pie via Dale Watson & His Lone Stars’ Thanksgiving Show & Dance at the Continental Club on Thursday, November 27. As always, there are no advance tickets available for this performance; it’ll just be a $15 cover at the door.
Die Spitz at Central Machine Works – Saturday, November 29
Head on over to Central Machine Works on Saturday, November 29, to see Die Spitz, who have had a big year on the back of their hit new album, Something To Consume. By the way, this show is free, and a portion of the proceeds (via bar sales and donations) will benefit KUTX.
Cheetah Cheetah at Chess Club – Saturday, November 29
Lisa Frank’s Memoir is the title of Cheetah Cheetah’s debut effort, and the band will ring in its release at Chess Club on Saturday, November 29. BRUCE, The Magic Rockers Of Texas, and John Wesley Coleman will open for the lo-fi pop band, which features members of A. Sinclair, Mean Jolene, Booher, and more.