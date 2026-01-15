Music Notes
Gran Moreno to play album release show, plus more Austin music picks
Now that Free Week is a wrap and Austinites all geared up to take in as many local shows as possible, here’s a handful of can't-miss gigs with Austin artists that are happening in the back portion of January. Have fun out there!
Nervous at Chess Club – Saturday, January 17
Nervous will ring in the arrival of their anticipated new album, The Day I Died For You, at Chess Club this Saturday, January 17. The slowcore act will be joined by Wake Up Spaceboy, Heaven Driver, Feedr, and Boyd. Tickets are just $12.
Gran Moreno at the 13th Floor – Sunday, January 18
Blistering rock duo Gran Moreno have a new album, El Sol, out this week, and the release party for it is set to go down at the 13th Floor on Sunday, January 18. Heavy Velvet will open. Tickets are $18.40. By the way, if you show up early (doors are at 6 pm), you’ll have a chance to grab a free copy of Gran Moreno’s album.
Hi, How Are You Project Fundraiser at 29th St. Ballroom – Thursday, January 22
29th St. Ballroom will host a Hi, How Are You Project Fundraiser on Thursday, January 22, with a lineup that features twang pop act Caroline Hale and indie rockers Witches Exist. Tickets range from $20 to $100, and 100 percent of ticket sales will benefit the Hi, How Are You Project, which “aims to educate young people worldwide about the importance of mental health and well-being through creative content, events, and community-building programs.”
Abortion Access Benefit at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, January 24
Head on over to Hotel Vegas on Saturday, January 24, for the fourth annual Abortion Access Benefit. The lineup here is a big one with Holy Wave, Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, Important Group, Gummy Fang, Haha Laughing, Ritual, Shallowater, and Quiet Light. Tickets are $33.45, and 100 percent of the profits will go to Noise For Now, a nonprofit that specializes in reproductive justice.
Duel Step at Sagebrush – Friday, January 30
If you’re looking for a show that’s actually a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, then get to Sagebrush on Friday, January 30, for the aptly titled Duel Step. Put on by heavy rockers Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, the versatile lineup also features Otis Wilkins, Magic Rockers Of Texas, Armadillo Road. Tickets are $24.08.
Grandmaster at the Stateside Theater – Saturday, January 31
Join the ever-funky Grandmaster at the Stateside Theater on Saturday, January 31, as they celebrate the release of their new album, Grandmaster II. Support for the evening includes Mike Sailors Quintet and Dodo. Tickets range from $28.70 to $41.05.