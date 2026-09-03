Music Notes
Tear Dungeon plays 2 nights at Hotel Vegas, plus more Austin music picks
September gets underway with a holiday weekend loaded with great local shows and then it shifts right into Levitation. Now that’s a great way to start the month! See here for the details on where to be.
La Snacks at the 13th Floor – Thursday, September 3
Indie rock vets La Snacks will play the 13th Floor tonight, September 3, to ring in the release of “Holy Roman Empire,” their first new piece of music since reuniting in 2024. Openers for the evening include Prom Threat and Motion Planet. Tickets are $12.26.
Tear Dungeon at Hotel Vegas – September 3 & 4
Get yourself to Hotel Vegas tonight and tomorrow for a double shot of noise punk outfit Tear Dungeon, who are gearing up to put out an album titled Squirm on October 2. For Thursday, September 3, the support includes Twink Death and Shysters and for Friday, September 4, it’s Guzzlr and Shivering Demons. Each show is $26.77.
Strange Lot at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, September 5
Strange Lot recently dropped their self-titled debut album, and now they’re going to show it off in a live setting at Hotel Vegas this Saturday, September 5. Club Coma and Christian Bland will open up the for the psych rockers. Tickets are $20.08.
Fifi Knifefight at 29th St. Ballroom – Sunday, September 6
Since you’re (likely) off for Labor Day, stay out late this Sunday, September 6, at 29th St. Ballroom with glam punk rockers Fifi Knifefight. The band will be there with Team Trust, Party Bug, and DJ Olamide, and they’ll be celebrating the release of their new album, Do You Wanna Doggie Bag? Tickets are $16.
Levitation – September 10-13
After a year at the Palmer Events Center, Levitation returns to a decentralized approach via a wide variety of venues across Austin from September 10-13. The lineup features a slew of top notch touring acts, such as Bikini Kill, Sleep, and Peter Hook And The Light, and – of course – some of the best that Austin has to offer, including Die Spitz, Grocery Bag, Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, The Well, and Water Damage. Tickets for individual shows are on sale here.
Magna Carda & Grace Sorensen at Radio/East – Thursday, September 10
Radio/East is set to host hip hop act Magna Carda and R&B singer Grace Sorenseon on Thursday, September 10. Show up and take in songs from each artist’s respective 2026 albums. Tickets are $25.18.
Grandmaster at 3TEN – Sunday, September 13
Head to 3TEN on Sunday, September 13, to get funky with Grandmaster, who will be playing in continued support of the album, Grandmaster II, that they put out earlier this year. Tickets for the show are $19.83.