Music Notes
The Mohawk hosts a flood relief benefit, plus more Austin music picks
From big events down to smaller gigs and residencies, Austin’s music scene is really primed to show out in the first part of August. See here for information and recommendations on what to attend.
Somebody Someone at Radio East – Friday, August 1
Buzzy alt-pop act Somebody Someone will celebrate the release of their anticipated new single, “The Light,” at Radio East this Friday, August 1. LeTrainiump will open the show. Tickets are $24.54.
Flood Relief Benefit at the Mohawk – Saturday, August 2
The Mohawk will host a Flood Relief Benefit this Saturday, August 2. The event, which will stretch across both stages at the club, is set to feature Daiistar, Font, Club Coma, Sexpop, Lluvii, and Alma Muneca. There will also be a Bad Larry’s Burger Club pop up. Tickets are $25, and all proceeds will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.
Blues On The Green at Zilker Park – August 5 & 6
The long-running concert series Blues On The Green will make its return to Zilker Park on August 5 & 6. The first night will have performances by Bob Schneider, Blakchyl, and the Antone’s 50th Allstars (with Ruthie Foster, Sue Foley, and the Peterson Brothers), and the second will feature Chaparelle, Next Of Kin, and Elijah Delgado. This is a free event.
Cactus Lee at Hole In The Wall – Every Wednesday in August
Cactus Lee, who put out a noteworthy self-titled album earlier this year, will occupy the stage at Hole In The Wall every Wednesday in August. See below for which artists will join the indie country act each week. Tickets per show are $12.76.
August 6: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, Cotton Clifton
August 13: Sara Lee Guthrie, Denis O’Donnell
August 20: Skyler Davey, Julian Neel
August 27: Cody Dosier, Little Mazarn
Rose Fest at Haute Spot – Friday, August 8
Get to the Haute Spot on Friday, August 8, for RoseFest, which is being put on by To Cure A Rose, a foundation started by Alpha Rev frontman Casey McPherson that aims to "bring genetic treatments to children with debilitating rare diseases." Aside from Alpha Rev, there will also be performances by Quiet Company and Tom & Tim of the Plain White T’s. Tickets range from $14.10 to $91.78.
Grocery Bag at 29th St. Ballroom – Saturday, August 16
Hot on the heels of the release of a new single titled “Lies,” upstart garage/psych rockers Grocery Bag will headline a show at the 29th St. Ballroom on Saturday, August 16. Support for the evening includes Queen Serene, Hunch, and DJ: ItDoesn'tHurtMe. Tickets are $14.