Music Notes
Local band Font make their live return, plus more Austin music picks
And just like that, it’s almost August. Before you get swept up in back-to-school plans and other late summer items, get out there for a great local show or three. Recommendations can be found here.
Font at Radio/East – Saturday, August 1
Font will play their first local gig in a minute while The Opera will put on their final performance ever at Radio/East this Saturday, August 1. Vanna Blank will open for the pair of post-punk acts. Tickets are $19.60.
Drakulas at 29th St. Ballroom – Saturday, August 1
Drakulas, which features members of Riverboat Gamblers, Rise Against, and more, are set to celebrate their recently released album, Midnight City, at 29th St. Ballroom this Saturday, August 1. They’ll be joined by Death Party and Oddfellows, who just put out a self-titled album. Tickets for the show are $16.
Hoedown Throwdown at Hole In The Wall – Friday, August 7
Head to Hole In The Wall on Friday, August 7, to get in on fourth iteration of the Hoedown Throwdown, which will feature matches from the wrestling group Uncanny Attractions and live music from BS, Whisper, Knocked Up, and Port of Monks. Tickets are $14.34.
The Sword at Radio/East – Saturday, August 8
Heavy metal stalwarts The Sword will take the stage at Radio/East on Saturday, August 8. The rest of the lineup is rounded out by the likes of Red Fang and Spoon Benders. Tickets for the show are $49.48.
A Band Called Ma at Hotel Vegas – Friday, August 14
Get yourself to Hotel Vegas on Friday, August 14, and join in with indie rockers A Band Called Ma as they ring in the release of their new self-titled album. Floating Cube, Lucyspin, and Cel Shade will perform as well at this free show.
TC Superstar at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, August 15
Dance pop act TC Superstar will make an anticipated return to the patio at Hotel Vegas on Saturday, August 15. Support for the evening includes Lady Monday and Fifi Knifefight. Tickets are $16.07.
Bill Callahan at Radio/East – Tuesday, August 18
Singer-songwriter Bill Callahan, who put out his latest noteworthy album, My Days Of 58, earlier this year, will have his incredible voice on display at Radio/East on Tuesday, August 18. Jerry David DeCicca will open up the show. Tickets are $31.87.