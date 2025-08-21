Music Notes
Prehuman play debut album release show, plus more Austin music picks
Sure, school is back and there’s a lot going on around Austin right now, but don’t let that keep you from indulging in the many great local shows set to happen in the remainder of August. Recommendations can be found here.
The Opera at Empire Control Room – Friday, August 22
Art punk upstarts The Opera will put out their debut EP, I Want This To Last, this Friday, August 22, and then celebrate its release on the same date at Empire Control Room. Proun, Haha Laughing, and Eighty Six Truth will open the show. Tickets are $17.55.
Prehuman at the 13th Floor – Saturday, August 23
Get yourself to the 13th Floor this Saturday, August 23, to ring in the arrival of Prehuman’s anticipated self-titled debut album. The indie rock act will be joined by Cast Of Thousands, Variety, and Penner, which will make for a stacked show. Tickets are just $12.26.
Meadowfest at the Far Out Lounge – Saturday, August 23
Meadowfest, which honors the life and legacy of Austin musician Meadow Goodman while also raising funds and awareness for the SIMS Foundation and OutYouth, will take place at the Far Out Lounge this Saturday, August 23. The lineup includes Golden Dawn Arkestra, Brown Out, Night Drive, Mobley, Girl In A Coma, and others. There will also be local vendors, community speakers, raffles, and more. Tickets are $40.01.
29th Street Block Party – Sunday, August 24
There’s a 29th Street Block Party set to happen this Sunday, August 24. For $19 (or $16, if you’re a student), you can see Ringo Deathstarr, J’cuuzi, and Shallowater at 29th St. Ballroom. Tweedy’s Bar will be in the mix as well – that free show will feature Important Group, Commercial Breaks, and DJ Hollywood Jones, plus the Subculture Swap community market.
Big Bill at Empire Control Room – Thursday, August 28
Be sure to swing into Empire Control Room on Thursday, August 28, to get in on an increasingly rare hometown gig from punk rockers Big Bill. The band will be joined by Wet Dip and NSFWHO?. Tickets are $20.85.
Fuck Money at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, August 30
Punk rockers Fuck Money have already put their excellent self-titled debut album into the world, but the release show for it is still on the horizon. It’ll go down at Hotel Vegas on Saturday, August 30. The list of support for the evening includes Egaux Sells, Blisspoint, Sweat FM, and a currently unannounced special guest. Cover will be just $12 at the door.
Shakey Graves at Radio East – Saturday, August 30
Radio East will host Shakey Graves on Saturday, August 30, as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of his hit album, And The War Came. Batty Jr. will open up for the singer-songwriter. Tickets are $44.05.
”Now Or Never. Louder Together.” at 29th Street Ballroom – Sunday, August 31
Don’t miss “Now Or Never. Louder Together.” at the 29th St. Ballroom on Sunday, August 31. The show, which will benefit Equality Texas, has a massive lineup that consists of BOOHER, Parker Woodland, Stella And The Very Messed, Chris Simpson (of Mineral), Como Las Movies, and lots more. Tickets are $29.