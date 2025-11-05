Music Notes
Wild Child to play free show, plus more Austin music picks
November has arrived but before you find yourself embroiled in Thanksgiving plans and Christmas decorations, go catch a local show. Highlights for the first part of the month can be found here.
Wild Child at Central Machine Works – Friday, November 7
Head on over to Central Machine Works this Friday, November 7, to see Wild Child for free. The indie pop band will be joined by the Sour Bridges, and a portion of the proceeds (via bar sales and donations) will go to Save Our Springs, which works to protect the Edwards Aquifer.
Club Coma at Hotel Vegas – Friday, November 7
Electro-pop/rock outfit Club Coma have readied an animated video for their single “Good Thing,” and they’ll ring in its release at Hotel Vegas this Friday, November 7. The rest of the bill is rounded out by Otis Wilkins, Dossey, and French Film. Tickets for this stacked show are just $16.07.
Been There 4 at Radio East – Saturday, November 8
Been There 4 will take place at Radio East this Saturday, November 8. The benefit, which has helped raise “millions and counting for Austin's homelessness community” has a massive lineup that features Mix Master Mike, Ben Kweller, TC Superstar, Grandmaster, Ruby Jane, DeadEye, and more. Tickets are $50, and proceeds will go to Been There, The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), Sunrise Navigation Center, and Caritas of Austin.
Kids At The Border Benefit at Justine’s – Tuesday, November 11
Justine’s will host the Kids At The Border Benefit on Tuesday, November 11. The lineup for the evening includes David Ramirez, Jonathan Terrell, Campaigner, Katacombs, and Danny Malone. You can also expect an art auction, DJs, vendors, and more. Tickets are $30.87, and proceeds will go to Border Kindness.
Larsen West at The 13th Floor – Friday, November 14
Larsen West (formerly of The Dead Coats) has rolled out a couple of solo tunes this year, and now she’s ready to make her live debut at the 13th Floor on Friday, November 14. Support for the evening will be provided by Blue Tongue, Megafauna, and Nilsa No One. Tickets are $14.73.