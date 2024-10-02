Music Notes
6 must-see local artists making their ACL Fest debuts
The annual double shot of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is upon us! Whether you have a schedule all built out, or you’re just planning to wander aimlessly around Zilker Park, you should carve out a bit of time to take in some of the great locals on the lineup. Here’s a few selections that will be making their festival debuts. See the full schedule at aclfestival.com.
WEEKEND ONE
Midnight Navy
Francisco Jose Rosales is Midnight Navy, a singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and producer whose sound ranges from Chicano indie soul, to alternative R&B, to psychedelic bedroom pop. They currently have an EP, De Melón, that’s out now, and their debut appearance at ACL will happen on Friday, October 4, at 1:15 pm on the Tito’s Stage.
"I am beyond thrilled and grateful to play ACL this year! I used to attend the festival when I first moved to the city about 8 years ago and it's a full circle moment being on the other end of the stage now. I am excited to share my Chicano Soul sounds with the crowd as well as debut my deluxe De Melón EP!" — Midnight Navy
Chief Cleopatra
For the last few years, soul rock standout Chief Cleopatra has been making a name for herself around Austin with a live show that’s always the right vibe. With her noteworthy 2024 single, “Cold Dancer,” in tow, she’ll make her ACL debut on Sunday, October 6, at 12:30 pm on the IHG Stage.
“I haven’t been to ACL in 7 years, so this is a dream come true for me to perform for the first time. I get to see other Austin artists that have been killing it for years now along with my favorite artists like Khruangbin and Tyler, the Creator. I’m also excited to see Leon Bridges and Orville Peck as well as some familiar and new faces who are coming to watch my set this Sunday. I really can’t wait, it’s gonna be one to remember.” — Chief Cleopatra
West 22nd
West 22nd is comprised of five UT students who have been on a rapid upward trajectory since the release of their debut EP back in 2023. The pop rock act, which has already racked up millions of streams across various platforms, will play their first ever ACL set on Sunday, October 6, at 1:30 pm on the Tito’s Stage.
"Being students at UT, one of our first goals when we came together in 2022 was to play at ACL Fest. So to be on this year’s lineup before we’ve even graduated has us very grateful and excited for what’s in store." — West 22nd
WEEKEND TWO
Being Dead
Versatile art rockers Being Dead just released their second stellar album in just over a year (2024’s EELS to go along with 2023’s When Horses Would Run), and now they’ll bring their infectious energy to Zilker Park. Don’t miss their festival debut on Saturday, October 12 at 12:05 pm on the IHG Stage.
“We’re just pumped as all crap to play an Austin staple! We’ve never had the chance to attend so this is a real delicious treat we can’t wait to gobble up.” — Being Dead
DAIISTAR
If you’re at all into psych rock, then you should absolutely be sure to see DAIISTAR when they play ACL for the first time on Sunday, October 13, at 12:10 pm on the Miller Lite Stage. By the way, before you go, be sure to dive into their album Good Time, which was one of the best releases out of Austin last year.
“ACL was the first festival I had been to when I moved to Austin in 2008. I wouldn’t believe it back then if someone had told me I’d be playing it in the future, but here we are. We’re incredibly honored to be performing at the festival this year and I’ll be pinching myself all day on October 13th.” — Alex Capistran (of DAIISTAR)
Kalu And The Electric Joint
After years of being a staple in Austin’s music scene, Kalu And The Electric Joint will finally make their ACL debut on Sunday, October 13, at 1:30pm on the Tito’s Stage. The band’s mix of psych, soul, blues, and more will certainly sound great ringing out across the park.
“Playing ACL feels like an acknowledgment of the journey of immigrating to the United States at age 18 from Nigeria and at 25 (2007) moving to Austin in pursuit of music and never backing down. We’re bringing to the stage the energy of all (the dreamers, the underdogs) who have carried us here. It’s their win too!” — Kalu