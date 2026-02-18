Lucky Day
Willie Nelson's 2026 Luck Reunion features St. Vincent, Adrian Quesada
Willie Nelson, his family, and his events team are once again inviting Austinites to stop by the ranch for the 14th annual Luck Reunion. The music festival on March 19 will feature more than 45 performances in folk, country, ad related genres, and other "immersive" elements March 17 and 20 make each Luck Reunion a gathering to remember.
As past guests know, the Luck, Texas ranch really is Nelson's, and it's modeled as a realistic historic Western town. Reunion guests will get to spend time in different parts of the former movie set, including the chapel, the saloon, and outdoor stages.
The festival has announced a lineup in alphabetical order; no headliners have been differentiated yet. Standouts on the musical lineup include Willie Nelson and Family in their usual appearance; rock star St. Vincent, who grew up in Dallas; R&B great Booker T. Jones of Booker T. & the M.G.'s; Adrian Quesada’s new psychedelic outfit from Austin, Trio Asesino; and members of Nelson's family, including Lukas Nelson and Particle Kid with Daniel Lanois.
The full musical lineup is as follows:
- Adrian Quesada’s Trio Asesino
- Agalisiga “Chuj” Mackey
- Alex Amen
- Angela Autumn
- The Animeros
- Anna Tivel
- The Band Loula
- Booker T. Jones
- BMI Writers in the Round featuring: Julianna Rankin, Leon Majcen, and Emma Ogier
- Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes
- Deloyd Elze
- Dylan LeBlanc
- Folk Uke
- Frank Mastra
- Fred Eaglesmith
- Gail Swanson
- Ghostland Observatory
- Hannah Cohen
- Hannah Cohen & Friends
- Hudson Freeman
- Joshua Ray Walker
- Kaitlin Butts
- Los Juanos
- Luck Family Jam with Carrie Rodriguez & the Best of Luck Band
- Lukas
- Luna Roja
- Particle Kid and Daniel Lanois
- Penelope Road
- The Redbird Songwriters Showcase featuring: Dallas Burrow, Willis Alan Ramsey, Dale Watson, Kelly Willis, and James McMurtry
- Robert Lester Folsom
- St. Vincent
- Susto Stringband
- Tom Jenkins
- Trampled by Turtles
- Visit Ft. Worth featuring: Cory Cross, Jack Barksdale, Marcel, and Shelby Stone
- Willie Nelson and Family
- Surprise special guests
More shows under the Luck Presents banner will be announced "in the coming weeks," a press release says. This year, an additional show, the Todd Snider Rules! Tribute, will be held March 20 to "honor and celebrate the music of the songwriting visionary in the Texas Hill Country." A lineup of musicians with connections to Snider is still to be announced, but a limited number of pre-sale tickets will become available February 19.
Luck Reunion's culinary companion benefit, Potluck, is also returning March 17. This is the 11th annual Potluck, which hosts around 300 guests for a family-style dinner. Luck Chef Ambassador Michael Fojtasek of Olamaie and Maie Day will curate a team of local chefs to cook ingredients from local family farms. After dinner, Willie Nelson and Family will perform.
Proceeds will go to the Luck Family Foundation, which distributes them through partnerships with food and agriculture organizations including Farm Aid and the Texas Food & Wine Alliance. Potluck tickets over the years have raised more than $3 million so far.
Besides food and music, guests can enjoy goods by local artisans, unique merchandise, and education from musicians, scientists, and other experts in the form of talks, workshops, and more.
“We’re thrilled to welcome our Luck Family back home to Willie’s backyard for another incredible year,” said Luck Presents CEO and founder Matt Bizer in the release. “Fourteen years in, Luck Reunion continues to be about bringing people together in meaningful ways. This year’s lineup beautifully represents that spirit, with legendary artists who’ve been part of our story from the beginning, new voices we’re excited to introduce to our community, and more than a few surprise guests that we can’t wait to reveal.”
Getting tickets to Luck Reunion is not as simple as purchasing them online anytime. Spin-off events like Potluck and the Todd Snider Rules! Tribute are purchased separately. For the main music festival, fans need to be invited to buy tickets through a lottery system called Lucky Draw, which releases tickets in several waves.
Fans can subscribe to the Luck Reunion newsletter at luckpresents.com for alerts when Lucky Draws happen. They can also watch for announcements on social media or attend the in-person Lucky Draw Live event at the at the Yeti Flagship Store on Saturday, February 21. Tickets the Todd Snider tribute will be available, and guests may win tickets to Luck Reunion. Joshua Ray Walker will perform at the live draw event.