How to attract a sports team
Austin mayor creates advisory board to enhance city's pro sports future
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson has announced the creation of the "Mayor’s Advisory Board on Professional Sports and Austin’s Future," which aims to assess potential opportunities for the city to take on a professional sports franchise.
According to the mayor's office, the 18-member board will "evaluate Austin's position in the professional sports landscape, identify opportunities and obstacle, and help determine what preparation would be necessary if Austin chose to pursue the right opportunity in the future."
The mayor's office said that Austin is the largest U.S. metro area without a professional football, basketball or baseball team, but it has been part of recent discussion about a potential National Hockey League expansion and previous discussions about a Major League Baseball expansion. The city does have a Major League Soccer team, Austin FC, and the Austin area has the Round Rock Express, a Minor League Baseball team affiliated with the Texas Rangers.
"Austin is one of America’s great cities. And great cities don’t wait for possibilities and then start planning. They prepare so that they’re ready when the possibility arrives— and that possibility is coming," Watson said. "Austin has spent decades building the things that make it economically successful. I think it’s important that we ask what we do with what we’ve built and on what terms."
According to the mayor's office, this advisory board will begin with "no predetermined conclusion about whether Austin should seek a professional sports franchise, which league or sport might be appropriate, where a team might play, what kind of facility might be necessary, or what role—if any—local government should have."
What the board will do is assess the city's major league professional sports opportunities and identify what would be required for the city to evaluate and, "where appropriate," compete for those opportunities.
The mayor's office said the board's work will consider the possible civic, community, cultural, and economic benefits of professional sports, as well as the costs, infrastructure requirements, opportunity costs, and risks.
Below is a list of the board's 18 members:
- Theresa Alvarez, CEO and President of Rally Austin
- Emmett Belveau, CEO of C3 Presents
- Chris Bosh, former NBA Champion, NBA All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist
- Albino "Bino” Cadenas, president of the East Austin Sports Team, detective for the Austin Police Department and a community youth sports representative
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