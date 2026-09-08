In The Cards
Former UT Longhorn Mo Bamba opens trading card store near Austin campus
A former Texas Longhorn is capitalizing on the trading card boom with his own store across from his alma mater. Mo Bamba Cards & Collectibles will open Friday, September 11, at 2350 Guadalupe St.
A public grand opening party will kick things off at 10 am. Mo Bamba will attend a ribbon cutting and meet fans. Enter-to-win giveaways will happen throughout the day, until 7 pm. Then the party continues Saturday (10 am to 4 pm), with the first day of regular service being Sunday, September 13. Even during the party, guests will be able to shop the collection.
The new store will carry sports cards, Pokémon, and other trading cards, plus some additional memorabilia, according to a press release. The setup features sleek display cases and some sports-themed decor, including some references to Bamba's 2018 NBA Draft, where he was picked sixth. Although the store has a modern design, it is meant to offer some nostalgia for older card shops.
Guests at the store can see how their wingspan measures up against Bamba's.Photo courtesy of Mo Bamba Cards & Collectibles
Fans of football, baseball, basketball, soccer, and hockey will all be able to find something to suit their taste. On the games side, visitors can expect to see Yu-Gi-Oh!, One Piece, Magic: The Gathering, and more.
“Austin is where a lot of things really started for me, so we were very intentional in selecting a location that was right across from UT and accessible to the students,” said Bamba, who played for the Longhorns during the 2017-18 season, in the press release. “I wanted to create the kind of card shop I’d actually want to hang out in — a place where you can come in looking for a specific card, rip a pack, watch a game, make a trade or just talk sports with people who are into the same things you are."
Both experienced and novice traders are welcome to stop by and pick up anything from one-of-one and limited-edition cards to low-priced starter items. The display area will show off rare cards as if featuring them in an art gallery, and a "wax wall" will make browsing easy for many budgets. Collectors will be able to sell their cards for consignment, submit them for grading, and get expert advice, and subscriptions and loyalty programs will incentivize buyers to make the new store a regular trading hub.
Cards are shown in context and in simpler display cases.Photo courtesy of Mo Bamba Cards & Collectibles
Guests might even learn from each other. The store is designed to encourage a communal experience with lounge seating, trading tables, and a TV wall for showing sports and "collector-focused programming." There will also be get-togethers like monthly trade nights and in-store live breaks, and the space can be rented for private events.
"There’s nothing like that feeling of not knowing what you’re going to find, and I want people to have that here," said Bamba. "I also want to tell stories and give customers a museum-like experience when they come in. The artwork and displays are all connected to meaningful things in my life, but also designed to resonate with collectors.”
Mo Bamba Cards & Collectibles will be open daily from 11 am to 7 pm.