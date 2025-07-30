Love Is Texan
Love Is Blind opens casting for 'brave, open-minded' Austin singles
Austinites who believe they have the "it" factor and coping skills to make it on Love Is Blind have a new chance to prove themselves. The Netflix enterprise, one of the country's most popular streaming shows, is looking for singles in five new cities including Austin, with applications open now.
Love Is Blind is a dating show that sets singles up in 20 "pods" — small rooms with a couch and some added ambiance — where they can have one-on-one talks with singles in other pods, without seeing them. As talks progress, the singles start to pair up, some juggling multiple prospects, and eventually either agree to be engaged or exit the show. When engagements are made, couples meet face-to-face for the first time, and the show follows them outside of the pods from there.
Applicants, of course, need to be open to marry someone quickly, but they are not married until after they've seen each other, and they are free to walk away — including in dramatic set-ups where people gather for the wedding but one or both members of the couple call it off.
Kinetic Content Casting posted the announcement on Instagram, with little information about the process or how long applications will remain open. The message: "Calling all single men & women who are brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship!"
In addition to Austin, cities with open casting include Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans, Louisiana; Charleston, South Carolina. Commenters had a lot to say about Philly and New Orleans but interestingly, Austin did not generate much buzz. A few commenters even said they wished the show had chosen San Antonio instead.
The mix of cities shouldn't affect anyone applying, since the show generally casts people who all live in the same metro, avoiding the pitfalls of long-distance dating. However, at least one casting group had couples living two hours apart, so perhaps San Antonians should shoot their shot, just in case.
The application form is available at kineticcontent.com. It starts with a long list of acknowledgments, including that the applicant is at least 21 years old, a legal resident of the United States, and truly single. The following form has 72 fields for information like the applicant's city, occupation, hobbies, desired qualities in a partner, whether the applicant has or wants children, how their last relationship ended, and some self reflection: why do you think you are single?
Folks on the fence may want to check out Netflix's list, updated in 2025, of who has stayed together, who hasn't, and where they are now.