Luckenbach in the Limelight
Pat Green to record legendary Texas venue's first live album in 30 years
Texas country star Pat Green is bringing new life to a legendary old venue this November. He'll record a live album at Luckenbach Dancehall, immortalized in the Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson song "Luckenbach, Texas," on November 7 and 8 — the first live album at the venue in more than 30 years.
A press release frames it as a result of the venue's high standards: "This marks the first time since Jerry Jeff Walker that the iconic Texas venue has allowed another artist to record a live album."
Walker's recorded two albums at the venue. First it was Viva Terlingua! in 1973, which was the first record Green ever owned, and then Viva Luckenbach! in 1994. The title track on the latter album tells the story of Luckenbach, the town about 10 miles from Fredericksburg, both from Walker's perspective and an extremely simplified historical one.
"One day Hondo, driving by/Wished he had a beer," sings Walker, referring to the town's self-proclaimed mayor, John Russell "Hondo" Crouch. "So he bought the place and he opened it up/That's reason we're all here." Crouch did, in fact, purchase the entire town in 1971, making him "mayor" to three people.
Green has his own personal history with the town and the dancehall, having played there 16 times before now, and even married his wife, Kori, there in 2000.
“Luckenbach has been part of my story for a long time,” said Green in the release. “These songs just feel different when you play them in a place like this.”
Luckenbach and Green haven't produced live albums for nearly the same length of time. Green's last live album was Live at Billy Bob’s Texas, which he recorded December 4, 1998.
The release does not share a setlist or a source album for Green's upcoming recording. It does say it "promises to capture the raw energy and authentic Texas spirit that have long defined both Green’s career and Luckenbach’s legacy." If he follows Nelson, Jennings, and Walker's example, he'll have to spend a song weighing in on the story of the town. But it sounds like it'll mostly be songs people already know well.
“I’ve always wanted to do another live record and capture the songs that have built such a strong bond with fans over the years,” said Green. “These are the songs that I get paragraphs upon paragraphs of how people relate, the ones that people sing every word to.”
Special guests will also perform with Green. Fans will have to wait to find out who they are. Clues may be found on the lineup of Green's flood benefit show from this summer, which featured Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, and several other Texans donating their time to help out.
Tickets ($35.13) are available for both nights at patgreen.com. VIP tickets ($142.75) are sold out on Saturday, but some remain on Friday. Attendees should note that although they will be able to hear the music with either ticket,entry to the dancehall is only included in the VIP ticket. Others will be able to see in through the windows, and some picnic tables will be available. Attendees can also bring their own chairs.