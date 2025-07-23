Teeing Up Again
Tiger Woods' mini-golf chain takes over North Austin sports venue
A North Austin sports and entertainment complex is handing over the reins to golf legend Tiger Woods' mini-golf enterprise. PopStroke is currently renovating The Pitch, which Austinites may know generically as the complex next to Parmer Field and Austin FC's training facility, and will take over operations in September.
The most important renovations are to construct the mini-golf chain's signature 18-hole course. At PopStroke, "mini-golf" is literal; the courses are like small renditions of regular golf courses, more about technique than whimsical obstacles.
The existing dining will be "enhanced and rebranded" as Bar Tenders Eatery, and a new full-service ice cream parlor will be added. Finally, there will be changes to the event spaces, which will now include an e-sports gaming area, and more recreational amenities.
Fans who visited The Pitch for pickleball will still be able to play (and rent paddles) at PopStroke, which will also add two sand volleyball courts. The new concept will also keep event spaces available for rentals for business and social use.
The shipping container design by Mark Odom Studio will remain.Photo courtesy of Mark Odom Studio
Guests at PopStroke will have an option to participate in certain activities at a daily rate or purchase a membership that includes all sports and game amenities.
The Pitch has been closed for normal operations since January. A social media post framed the closure as a "seasonal pause" and a "routine part of our calendar." The post said the complex would remain open for events, but there haven't been any posts since.
A press release explains that PopStroke — co-owned by Woods, former Wall Street executive Greg Bartoli, and TaylorMade Golf Company — intends to execute on the idea by original developer Karlin Real Estate, while adding in its own established identity. The renovators will even tap the same famous local architects who designed The Pitch, Mark Odom Studio.
“This isn’t a goodbye to The Pitch, it’s the next chapter,” said Bartoli in the release. “We’re excited to carry forward what makes this place special and add the PopStroke energy to make it even better, building on The Pitch’s foundation to create one of Austin’s best sports and social hubs.”
A process shot shows the scale of the renovations.Photo courtesy of Mark Odom Studio
“PopStoke at The Pitch is a testament to the success of the original design concept and PopStoke’s vision of reimagining Austin’s premiere entertainment and hospitality hub,” said founding principal architect Mark Odom. “Collaborating with PopStroke on bringing a new and exciting entertainment destination to Austin has been a great endeavor, and we look forward to many more.”
This will be the chain's 20th location. Austin is joining a roster of cities that include San Antonio, College Station, Houston, Dallas, and more Texas locales.
PopStroke does not currently have an official opening date. It will be located at 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd.