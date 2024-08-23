Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
Roam Rental Co: Austin’s event rental company in the fast lane
Fifth Street DMC is a destination management company run by Kaitlyn Dineen. Here, she reflects on a landmark event her company produced at Circuit of The Americas, and the rental partner that helped make it all possible.
---
As an event planner at Fifth Street DMC, I've seen my fair share of grand occasions and logistical challenges. However, one event at Circuit of The Americas stands out not just for its scale but for the exceptional partnership we experienced with Roam Rental Co. This is a love letter to them, a testament to their commitment, professionalism, and the extraordinary difference they made.
The event of a lifetime
We were tasked with organizing one of the largest private events ever hosted at Circuit of The Americas. It was a corporate conference offsite, with a synchronized service for 1,200 attendees in partnership with Contigo Catering. The stakes were high, and the expectations even higher.
Pre-planning: Attention to detail
From the very beginning, Roam Rental Co. was more than just a vendor; they were an integral part of our planning team. Given the record high temperatures in August, they meticulously sourced products to ensure the comfort of our guests. They considered everything, from the temperature of the seats to the height of the lamps, ensuring visibility and comfort across the table. Their attention to detail was unparalleled.
Roam's approach wasn't just about providing furniture; it was about understanding the event's needs and tailoring their offerings to match those needs precisely. This foresight made us and our client look good. Their involvement in the pre-planning phase was crucial, setting a solid foundation for what was to come.
Onsite execution: Calm before the storm
The event setup was a sight to behold: a cocktail hour, seated dinner, and a reception, all meticulously arranged with more than 3,000 individual pieces of furniture. Roam Rental Co. had done an impeccable job. Every chair, table, and decorative piece was perfectly placed. The setup was complete, and we were ready to welcome our guests.
The storm hits: A test of true partnership
But then came the unexpected: a historic wind and hailstorm. It was the kind of weather event that could derail even the best-laid plans. The storm hit hard, and suddenly everything we had set up was at risk. The beautifully arranged furniture, the carefully placed decor — all of it was under threat.
In those critical moments, Roam Rental Co. proved why they were not just a rental vendor, but true partners. Their team sprang into action, all hands on deck. The job was technically done, but they didn't hesitate to go above and beyond. They reset the entire event in just one hour, working tirelessly to ensure everything was back in place. We were placing pillows just as guests began to arrive, and thanks to Roam, the event went off without a hitch.
The unsung heroes
If we at Fifth Street DMC didn't have Roam Rental Co.'s support that night, I honestly don't know what would have happened. Their quick thinking, dedication, and willingness to step in and help reset the event were nothing short of heroic. They didn't just provide a service — they saved the day.
The importance of the right vendor
This experience underscored the importance of finding a vendor that truly has your back. In the world of event planning, where so many variables are out of our control, having a reliable partner like Roam Rental Co. is invaluable. They understand that their role goes beyond delivering furniture. It's about ensuring the success of the event, no matter what challenges arise.
A heartfelt thank-you
This story is a heartfelt thank-you to Roam Rental Co. They made us look good, they made our client happy, and they showed what true partnership looks like. Their dedication and professionalism turned what could have been a disaster into a resounding success.
More than just a rental company
Roam Rental Co. is more than just a rental company — they are event saviors, partners in the truest sense, and an essential part of our team at Fifth Street DMC. Their commitment to excellence and their ability to adapt and overcome challenges make them stand out in the industry.
To anyone planning an event, take this story as a testament to the importance of choosing your vendors wisely. Partner with those who are not just good at what they do but are also committed to your event's success. Roam Rental Co. exemplifies this, and for that, they have our deepest gratitude and highest recommendation.