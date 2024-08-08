All-in
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels launches passes to 42 parks including Six Flags
The award-winning Central Texas water park Schlitterbahn New Braunfels just got more cost efficient with a brand-new season pass add-on program. And it won't just provide easier access to the water parks, but all legacy Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks across North America, too.
Schlitterbahn's parent company, Cedar Fair, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced an $8 billion merger in late 2023 that was finalized on July 1, 2024; Now they're off to the races with a All Park Passport ($75), which can be combined with Schlitterbahn's existing season pass in 2025.
The All Park Passport, used with a Texas2Splash Pass, would enable access to Cedar Fair parks in 2024 and 2025, joined by Six Flags parks in early 2025 (starting January 6). Although Central Texans will really benefit from this deal with proximity to Schlitterbahn, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and Hurricane Harbor Texas, that also includes 42 parks across North America, including some in Canada and Mexico.
Texas parks included in the passport are:
- Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Galveston, TX)
- Schlitterbahn New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas (San Antonio, TX)
- Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, TX)
- Hurricane Harbor Arlington (Arlington, TX)
- Hurricane Harbor San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
- Hurricane Harbor Splashtown (Spring, TX)
Having both deals may sound redundant with the pass, since the water park is a legacy park with Cedar Fair, but the passport is technically just an add-on. The Texas2Splash Pass alone includes unlimited visits to Schlitterbahn New Braunfels and Galveston — the "2" referring to both parks.
There are even more deals locally, which a press release says are in celebration of the new pass.
- To visit just Schlitterbahn New Braunfels: Guests who buy the regular, local Season Pass for 2025 on sale for $99 will get to enjoy its perks early, with unlimited visits through the rest of 2024 as well.
- To visit the New Braunfels and Galveston water parks: Texas2Splash Passes are also on sale for 2025, priced at $115.
- To bring a friend: Both passes will include on Bring-A-Friend ticket as long as they're purchased by September 15.
“We are so excited to introduce the All Park Passport add-on to our guests,” said Schlitterbahn vice president and general manager Darren Hill. “We are always seeking ways to provide the greatest value for our passholders, and the benefits of an All Park Passport deliver all of that and more for our fans.”
A daily pass to visit Schlitterbahn New Braunfels starts at $49.99, so guests would only need to visit twice to warrant purchasing the pass. The 70-acre water park has 45 attractions and is known for being family-friendly. Still, there are swim-up bars in each section, so there's something for everyone. Reviewers often mention long lines, and don't forget to factor parking (if the free lot fills up), food, lockers and other incidental costs to your calculations.
More information about the base Texas2Splash Pass is available at schlitterbahn.com. Instructions for purchasing the All Parks Passport add-on can be found here, and a full list of included parks is available in the terms and conditions here.