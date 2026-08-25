NEW RELEASE
Austin band Silverada to play new album from the roof of famous motel
Austin country-rock band Silverada are celebrating their new album, Living Proof, with three hometown performances. They'll play two shows on August 28 — one at Waterloo Records and one free concert from the Austin Motel rooftop — plus one at Antone’s Nightclub on August 29.
Constant touring has been central to Silverada’s identity and the dedicated fan base it has built over nearly two decades of performing. The Austin band began as Mike and the Moonpies, which the Austin Chronicle described as a “neo-traditional country bar band,” before shifting to the name Silverada in 2024.
In the band's earliest incarnation, they were a country cover band playing four-hour dance hall gigs, according to Austin Monthly. A three-year Monday-night residency at Hole in the Wall gave the musicians a place to develop enough original material to begin making records and performing their own sets.
Those early Austin shows grew into long nights on the Texas dance hall circuit, followed by national and international tours. By the time the musicians became Silverada, the Chronicle was describing their sound as “amped-up Moonpies country-rock.” The band is now taking Living Proof, released August 7 through its own Prairie Rose Records, on a nationwide tour stretching into 2027.
The hometown celebration starts Friday, August 28, at 5:30 pm with a free performance and record signing at Waterloo Records, 1105 N. Lamar Blvd. Copies of Living Proof can be preordered through Waterloo or purchased at the store while supplies last. The band has already sold out of physical copies once, they posted on August 20, encouraging fans to make their demand known so more copies can be made.
Later that evening, Silverada will move several stories up for an 8 pm performance from the roof of the Austin Motel — making Silverada the first band to ever play there, a motel spokesperson says. Fans can watch the set from floats in the motel pool and order drinks from the Pool Bar. The concert is free with an advance RSVP.
The hometown run concludes Saturday, August 29, with a full album-release show at Antone’s Nightclub. Silverada will share the bill with The Weary Boys, who are also celebrating a new album, and The Wyatt Weaver Band. Doors open at 7 pm, and the show begins at 8 pm. The concert is for guests 21 and older, and tickets start at $39.70.
The three performances arrive as Silverada enters another musical era. The name change reflected a sound that had already grown beyond the honky-tonk of their early years, but a more consequential instrumental shift followed in 2025 when longtime pedal-steel player Zachary Moulton left the band.
Rather than permanently replacing Moulton with another steel guitarist, Silverada added keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Parker Twomey, who had previously toured with Paul Cauthen. Twomey’s piano and organ move to the center of Living Proof.
The change does not completely sever Silverada from their history. John Carbone played keyboards with Mike and the Moonpies from 2011-2020. On the new album, however, keyboards replace pedal steel as a defining element, moving the band further from straight honky-tonk and toward country-rock.
Living Proof is also Silverada’s first album recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Tornillo, Texas. Frontman Mike Harmeier, Texas musician John Evans, and the band produced the 10-song record together.
“The band has never been happier or in a more creative space than we’re currently in,” Harmeier said in promotional materials for the album. He said recording in a remote location with a new member allowed the musicians to collaborate in ways they had not previously considered.
Rolling Stone writer Josh Crutchmer got a close look at the band’s road life during the album’s release week. He joined Silverada in Montana and rode its tour bus to Challis, Idaho, where the band performed at the Braun Brothers Reunion on August 7, the day Living Proof was released. In the resulting Rolling Stone feature, Crutchmer considered whether a honky-tonk band could trade its pedal steel for keyboards and remain itself. The headline offered the article's conclusion: “It’s working.”
Living Proof is available to stream now. Vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, and band merchandise are available through Silverada’s online shop.