Food & Tunes
ACL Fest has announced its 2026 food lineup — here are our recs
Now that Austinites have had some time to plan their ACL Fest comings and goings against the official schedule, they can move on to food. The festival just announced its ACL Eats lineup, the list of businesses that will be selling food during the festival.
ACL Eats, the main section, always represents a variety of options, from breakfast to snacks and full dinners. There are some vegetarian and vegan options, and some fresh options for those who get tired of fried foods — especially while standing out in the sun. (And we do recommend having a box of mac and cheese and veggies at the ready for a post-festival snack.)
Here's what Austinites can expect to eat at ACL Fest 2026. Below the full list, we'll also point out some of our favorites and explain why we keep returning to them each year.
ACL Eats:
- Austin Daily Press
- Austin's Pizza
- Bao'd Up
- BBG's
- Blenders & Bowls
- Cabo Bob's
- Chi'lantro
- CM Smokehouse
- Cuantos Tacos
- Dan's Hamburgers
- Deep End Subs
- Four Brothers Venezuelan Grill
- Happy Chicks
- Hawk's Hot Chicken
- High Road Deli & Bar
- JABS Burgers & Fries
- Juiceland
- Kababeque
- KG BBQ
- Koko's Bavarian
- La Santa Barbacha
- Ta Taquicardia
- Lambas Kitchen
- Lonesome Dove
- Mama Fried
- P. Terry's Burger Stand
- Saigon on 7th
- Salt & Time
- Shawarma Point
- Show Me Pizza
- Skull & Cakebones
- Southside Flying Pizza
- Steamies Dumplings
- T-Loc's Sonora Hot Dogs
- Tendy Dady
- Thai Fresh
- The Corndog Company
- The Mighty Cone
- Vaquera TAquero
- Veracruz Tacos
- Wicky's Walking Tacos
- Four Brothers Venezuelan Grill
- Goodtimes Burgers
- Happy Chicks
- Southside Flying Pizza
- Tender Dady
- The Corndog Company
- The Mighty Cone
- Vaquero Taquero
- Amy's Ice Creams
- Baba's Fried Sweets
- Bananarchy
- Blenders & Bowls
- Dulce Amor Mio
- El Postrecito ATX
- Gati Ice Cream
- Gelato Paradiso
- Sno-Beach
- Tiff's Treats
- Bambino at the Big Tent
- Blenders & Bowls at the Shade Tent
- The Corndog Company at the Shade Tent
- Ranch 616 at The Grove
- Sususushi at The Grove
- The Corndog Company at The Grove
- El Patio at Rock Island
- Goodpop at Austin Kiddie Limits
- Amy's Ice Creams at Hawkers
- Goodpop at Hawkers
When it comes to our favorites, it's really about utility and the mood we're in while struggling against heat, lines, and constant walking and standing. Plus, there are days where most or all of our meals come from the festival, so it's a delicate balance. Even if we don't mention the Michelin-recognized spots, it's not that they aren't worth going to; we'd just rather visit them out in the real world. Still, you can't go wrong with those guys, especially KG BBQ, so if it suits your fancy, go for it.
We really like Blenders & Bowls for breakfast, since they are very filling (especially the menu option that adds a scoop of peanut butter) and frozen, making them a nice cooling treat without resorting straight to ice cream.
Speaking of ice cream, we'll probably end up at Gati Ice Cream at least once, since it's dairy-free and feels a bit lighter — but still incredibly delicious — than traditional ice cream. We also religiously support Bananarchy, not just for the punny name but for the unique texture of its frozen bananas, which taste like ice cream but offer a lot of crunchy toppings.
If we're talking absolute devotion, we do know we have to pick up some kimchi fries at Chi'lantro every year, which are probably the closest to traditional fried festival food we get. The toppings help make it into a more balanced, if heavy, meal. For real balance, we like Four Brothers Venezuelan Grill, which serves convenient and very filling rice bowls along with some fun snacks.
We're also looking forward to two vendors we haven't tried in the past. If longtime Thai restaurant Thai Fresh has vended at ACL Fest before (seems very probable), then we didn't stop by. But they definitely weren't there last year, and we think some pad thai or Thai iced tea would be wonderful as festival snacks.
We also love High Road Deli & Bar, which only opened in December of 2025. We don't know what they'll bring, but the brick-and-mortar menu strikes a great balance between indulgent bar food and something that still feels good to eat, so we can imagine the ACL Fest menu will follow the same lines.