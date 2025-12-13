Taking the High Road
Austin bar team opens indulgent deli with house sausages and cocktails
The Cavalier, a well-loved East Austin bar and greasy spoon, is branching out with a meaty new restaurant in Bouldin Creek. High Road DelicaTexan opens Friday, December 12, at 915 W. Mary St. The concept combines a cafe with a cocktail bar and market for house-made sausages, cured meats and more.
This is the work of Chef Russell Dougherty (of the Little Darlin'), salumist Ryan Wilson (part of the Burt’s Meat Market family in Houston, experience at Franklin Barbecue), and beverage director Chadwick Leger, plus the creative operating team at The Cavalier. Similar to the East Austin space, this new concept focuses on community — and while that tends to be a buzzword for new restaurants, this team has shown how it can bring together a neighborhood.
Sourcing is a defining element of High Road, with elements that will "largely" come from Texas vendors, according to a press release. The menu will show off sustainably sourced proteins and dairy, premium espresso from the local Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors, seasonal pickles, artisanal sodas, and more.
The menu covers everything from breakfast to a nightcap: check out sausages like andouille and a brisket hot dog; sandwiches like the Sopprestracc with soppressata, stracciatella cheese, mortadella, giardiniera, and basil lemon cream cheese on ciabatta; and twists on classic breakfast items like Burt’s Boudain Waffles with fermented fresno whipped butter and maple syrup.
On the beverage side, guests can expect various teas, alternative milks, and organic syrups, plus signature cocktails. The Dilly Dilly Swag Martini mixes olive-oil washed Ketel One vodka with dill vermouth, pickle juice, and chive-herb oil; and frozen drinks punch up Big Red soda and a classic Irish coffee. The bar will also serve some non-alcoholic options.
Finally, the market allows guests to take some specialty items home. Along with the meats and pickles, that could mean seasonal spice blends, sauces, wine, and apparel.
High Road is open Sundays through Wednesdays from 8 am to 10 pm, and Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 am to midnight.