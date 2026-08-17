ACL Fest 2026
Austin City Limits Music Festival reveals full schedule for 2026
It's time to start planning in earnest for Austin's main entertainment event of the fall. Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL Fest) has released its 2026 schedule, finalizing set times and presenting fans with some hard decisions, as always.
Acts will play seven stages across the main lawn at Zilker Park and a smaller patch across the street. The earliest comes on at 12:45 pm and the headliner at the American Express stage, which uses the city skyline as a backdrop, will close things out after everyone else has walked off at 10 pm.
Every year there are a few unfortunate pairings that fans lose their minds over — and if you're standing in the sun for six hours waiting for your favorites to come on at the same time, that's a reasonable reaction.
Based on Instagram comments so far — less than an hour after posting — fans are most disappointed to see Charli XCX and Skrillex at the same time. (Though to be fair, they could have seen this coming as soon as the daily lineup came out, as the two headliners each day are always on at the same time.)
Several commenters were also disappointed to see that Irish solo artist CMAT, who had been scheduled to play both weekends on Friday, had been dropped from the second weekend.
The slots before the headliners always cause a bit of trouble, partly because they were popular enough to make such a late slot and partly because many fans like to settle in for their last show early, so they don't have to fight through the crowd. Here are the conflicting time slots right before each headlining show:
- Friday, Weekend 1: Turnstile, then Leon Thomas, before headliner Skrillex; Labrinth, then The Chainsmokers, before headliner Charli XCX
- Friday, Weekend 2: Turnstile, then Leon Thomas, before headliner Kings of Leon; Labrinth, then The Chainsmokers, before headliner Charli XCX
- Saturday, Weekend 1 and 2: Bleachers, then Levity, before headliner Lorde; Lola Young, then Lykke Li, before headliner Rüfüs Du Sol
- Sunday, Weekend 1 and 2: Geese, then Parcels, before headliner The XX; Sofi Tukker, then the War on Drugs, before headliner Twenty One Pilots
First-time ACL Fest attendees can rest assured that unless a headliner decides to do something unusual, they can easily attend both of the headlining shows. Both shows start at the same time, but Honda Stage shuts down sooner, and it is easy to follow the crowd from there to the American Express stage to close out the night.
Single-day tickets are still available for both weekends, although buyers may have to commit to a higher tier to snag the day they want. Options are on display at aclfestival.com.