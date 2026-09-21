Guild Girls
Austin's independent music ball adopts its first theme for 2026
One of Austin's leading music nonprofits, Sonic Guild (formerly Black Fret), has some changes in store for its annual Sonic Guild Ball, scheduled for Friday, December 11. This is the first year the ball has a theme, and it's the first under new executive director Bobby Garza.
According to a press release, the 2026 theme is "inspired by the Golden Girls," referring to the iconic 80s and early 90s sitcom. It also invokes the famous theme song, starting and ending with the line "thank you for being a friend." Guests are encouraged to dress in clothing inspired by the 80s.
During the ball, Sonic Guild will award tour grants to 24 artists from Austin along with Seattle, Washington, and Colorado, the two other places where the nonprofit maintains either a chapter (Seattle) or regional relationships (Colorado). This round of support is the final one, following three other earlier rounds.
Current nominees based in Austin include Cormae, LeTrainiump, Andrew Cashen & The Disciples of Creation, Gran Moreno, Judy Blank, and J Soulja. Some nominees from the last round include Big Bill, Flight by Nothing, Next of Kin, and The Animeros.
“As an independent band, every bit of funding makes a meaningful impact on our ability to tour,” said Flight by Nothing in a press release. “We’re incredibly grateful for Sonic Guild to provide us with this support. This grant will allow us to keep our band and crew safe, nourished, and rested while we’re on the road. It allows us to focus more of our energy into bringing our music in new communities across the country.”
The ball is also returning to its former locale at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, but it's staying open to the public, which it did for the first time in 2025.
“Sonic Guild has more than a decade-long history of celebrating and supporting the best of local Austin music,” said Bobby Garza, Executive Director of Sonic Guild. “Bringing the Ball back home to ACL Live where we can also offer public tickets with the support of KUTX is shaping up to be a ‘Best of Austin’ celebration. We cannot wait for the larger community to join our community of music fans, musicians and industry movers and shakers for this incredible night.”
Garza was appointed to the executive director position at Sonic Guild in May of 2026. He was formerly a part of producing popular local events including Fun Fun Fun Fest, Levitation, the Trail of Lights, and local music series The Drop-in at the Long Center.
"Sonic Guild has created an incredible model that can be built upon to further help provide avenues for artists to succeed and hone their craft," Garza said in a press release when his appointment was announced. "That’s what I've been trying to do for most of my professional career so it was a great fit.”
Sonic Guild members attend the ball for free. Public tickets (starting at $30) are on sale now at sonicguild.org. Ticket sales help Sonic Guild support independent musicians. Ten artists who won 2026 Sonic Guide grants will perform. Sponsors include KUTX and more that haven't been announced yet. Door open at 6 pm and the ball starts at 7 pm.