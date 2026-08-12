Concert News
Alternative R&B artist Steve Lacy to bring 'Oh yeah?' tour to Austin
Alternative R&B artist Steve Lacy has announced a new North American tour called the Oh yeah? Tour, which will stop in Austin at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Saturday, November 7.
The 27-city tour starts September 27 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and ends November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia. There are three Texas stops on the list; in addition to Austin, the tour stops in Irving on November 5 and Houston on November 8.
Lacy released his third studio album, Oh yeah?, on July 17 via RCA Records. This collection of 10 songs comes with some big collaborators, including SZA and Erykah Badu, plus the more niche but well-established Cecile Believe. A press release connects the album to "carefully engineered visuals" — that includes the dreamlike new music video for "doom," out July 29, which prominently features women bodybuilders.
Oh yeah? is Lacy's first album in four years, and its tour is also his first headlining run since 2022's, the sold-out Give You The World Tour. His 2022 album, Gemini Rights, won a Grammy award for Best Progressive R&B Album.
Tickets will be available starting Friday, August 14, at 10 am via wearesteve.net.
Steve Lacy Oh yeah? Tour Dates:
Sun, Sep 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Wed, Sep 30 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Sat, Oct 3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Mon, Oct 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Tue, Oct 6 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sat, Oct 10 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Tue, Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu, Oct 15 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun, Oct 18 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue, Oct 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
Thu, Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri, Oct 23 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Mon, Oct 26 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre
Wed, Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Fri, Oct 30 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Mon, Nov 2 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Thu, Nov 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat, Nov 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Sun, Nov 8 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Wed, Nov 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri, Nov 13 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Tue, Nov 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu, Nov 19 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Sat, Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Tue, Nov 24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat, Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Mon, Nov 30 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre