SXSW 2026
SXSW releases 2026 comedy lineup with Eric André and lots of improv
The multi-faceted South by Southwest (SXSW) does things a little differently for each of its festivals, whether it's film competitions, prevalent music showcases, or keynote speakers. The short comedy festival from March 13-16 is no different, and one of its idiosyncrasies — that this lineup is announced all at once — means with this one drop, comedy fans can start planning right away.
Like every other lineup, this one is a bit too long to list everyone, so a press release from SXSW names some fan favorites:
- Adam Pally
- Bill Burr
- BriTANick
- Chelsea Peretti
- Chloe Radcliffe
- Devon Walker
- Eric André
- Frankie Quiñones
- Jake Cornell
- Jared Freid
- Natasha Leggero
- Tina Friml
Another unique feature of the Comedy Festival is that there are no comedy-specific badges. Anyone who has registered at SXSW can attend shows at The Creek and The Cave and at Esther’s Follies. One standout show, the Dropout Improv Show, is only open to Platinum badgeholders and people who purchase tickets independently of SXSW.
The release promises "an unprecedented level of crossover between the comedy lineup and the broader SXSW community this year," referring to other creatives in film, music, and podcasts.
“This year’s lineup celebrates where comedy is headed,” said director of SXSW Comedy Sam Schles. “I’m excited to help shape the next chapter of SXSW Comedy with a renewed focus on impact for both comics and audiences. We’re bringing together the new comedy vanguard and established icons who continue to redefine the craft.”
Carnival Cruise Line, a sponsor for the Comedy Festival, is bringing its own interactive booth and supporting the following events:
- ASSSSCAT with the Upright Citizens Brigade
- Bombing with Eric André and friends
- BriTANicK: dummy with Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher
- CHAOS with Chelsea Peretti, Natasha Leggero, and Sabrina Jalees
- Comic Relief and The Moth Present: Funny Story
- Cracked Comedy Club In Partnership with Netflix’s MATING SEASON
- Crowd Control with Dropout, hosted by Jacquis Neal
- Dirty Laundry with Dropout, hosted by Lily Du with cocktails by Grant O'Brien
- Don't Tell Comedy All Stars in partnership with Deadline
- Dropout Improv hosted by Kurt Maloney
- Facebook Presents Stand-up Comedy
- FOX Entertainment Studios Comedy Showcase Featuring The Dress Up Gang and Friends, Hosted by Bill Burr with Frankie Quiñones, Cory Loykasek, Donny Divanian, Kirk Fox, and Brent Weinbach
- Funny Or Die Approved with The Stand Comedy Club, hosted by Pete Lee
- Gotham Comedy Showcase with Gotham Comedy Club
- My Favorite Lyrics Live with Devon Walker and special guests
- Reductress Live!
- Staying Alive with Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally
- The Anything But BASIC Cabaret with Chelsea Devantez, Ashley Nicole Black, Ashley Park, Leighton Meester, Kandy Muse, and more
- The Stand Comedy Club Presents: 10 for 10 Podcast Live at SXSW
- The Stand Comedy Showcase with special guests
- What Else...What Else...with Michael Cruz Kayne with special guest Chloe Radcliffe
Platinum and Festival Badges ($1,995 or $820-1,395, respectively) are on sale now at sxsw.com. These badges give attendees priority access to certain events. SXSW as a whole runs from March 12-18.