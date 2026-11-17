SXSW 2027
SXSW announces first 100 artists playing 2027 Music Festival
Austinites can start updating their pre-South by Southwest (SXSW) 2027 playlists. The Music Festival has announced the first 100 performers playing next year, from March 15-21. A press release tallies 21 home countries for this first round of acts.
This year, as downtown construction causes SXSW venues to shift, the Music Clubhouse — mostly for music industry networking — will be located at The Thompson Hotel. Music Conference programming will happen there and The Westin. Still, most casual attendees, especially locals, will be sticking to smaller venues where
A press release highlights the following acts as ones to watch:
- ANASOF
- bed
- Boko Yout
- Cowboy Hunters
- Girl in the Year Above
- La Fiera de Ojinaga
- La Reezy
- LYNN
- Rome Streetz
- Wild Pink
"Coming off the energy and success of the 2026 SXSW Music Festival, with seven nights of groundbreaking showcases and record attendance, we are excited to keep pushing SXSW forward in 2027,” said SXSW VP of music Brian Hobbs in a press release. “These first 100 artists, curated by our team from thousands of submissions, represent the quality and diversity attendees can expect when the global music industry gathers at SXSW."
Just like the Conference has sessions, featured speakers, and keynotes, the music festival has its own light jargon. Showcases refer to any musical performance, and showcase presenters are the companies and organizations that curated or sponsored those performances. Presenting some of this first round of artists are BBC Introducing, Bella Union, Billboard, British Music Embassy, De Los of LA Times, KCRW, Luck Reunion, Monster Children, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, SoundOn TikTok and United Masters.
Since artists at SXSW tend to be less ubiquitous than those at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, for example, it helps to get to know the showcase presenters and stick around their venues. Choosing very famous presenters like Rolling Stone or NPR Music usually leads to well-publicized shows that are hard to get into, but feature notable performers. A presenter like Luck Reunion, which is based here in Austin, will lead to more local picks.
The Conference also dives into some musical topics, including common topics like sustainable careers in the music industry, always-evolving topics like the state of touring, and very timely issues like artificial intelligence in music.
Session highlights from the release include:
- Artist Development and the Myth of Organic Growth with Patrick Belinson (Atlantic Records), Eddie Franzoni (YTK Media), Kristin Robinson (Billboard)
- Can Brands Save Live Music? with Alex Beazley-Long (Imagination), Maura Gaudio (Visa), Talia Spera (Superfly)
- How Women Fans and Artists Are Redefining Fandom with Cristina Baxter (THE·TEAM), Molly Bailin (THE·TEAM), Thayer Lavielle (The Collective)
- AI After the Hype: What Artists Actually Use with Constantin Koehncke (Image Line), Kakul Srivastava (Splice), Sam Willings (MusicTech)
- New Wave: Preparing the Next Gen for the Music Industry with Goldie Harris (United Masters), Al Thrash (Thirty Tigers), Josh Antonuccio (Ohio University), Monika Julien (Drexel University)
More artists and sessions will be announced as SXSW draws closer. Performers can still apply to play, but only for a few days: applications close Friday, November 20, at 11:59 pm.