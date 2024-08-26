Defend and Befriend
Live podcast at Austin ketamine clinic helps solve political friend feuds
There is a lot going on in the world right now, culturally, politically, and economically. For many people, it's a tough time to navigate, and mental health is on the decline.
This is precisely why Austin-based mental health professionals and married couple Ann Kelly and Sue Marriott are hosting a live recording of their podcast, Therapist Uncensored, on September 5. It will include an interactive, public event at Kula Wellness, a ketamine clinic in South Austin.
The theme of this podcast episode will be "Defend and Befriend." Attendees can expect to learn about maintaining equilibrium while also staying open during potential conflicts during this charged political season. They'll also learn about how science can help us understand our emotions and automatic responses — and how to navigate those moments.
"There will be some general social[izing] at the beginning," says Marriott. "Then we'll present some of our information, and then there will be a live Q&A and some back-and-forth."
Kelly adds, "Our goal [for this event] is for individuals to learn how their own nervous system activates. And in what ways and how did we learn to protect ourselves? The more awareness we have of that, the more we can hold our own sense of ourselves, instead of being pulled into our reactive defenses."
Although this event isn't explicitly about the therapeutic uses of ketamine, its setting holds some buzzy implications. The dissociative anesthetic, which was named as the cause of death of Friends star Matthew Perry, is now making headlines again as Perry's suppliers were hit with criminal charges in mid-August. Some psychiatrists and other practitioners like ketamine as a therapy tool for its euphoric effects and subsequent improvement in behaviors, sometimes lessening the effects of depression.
Kula Wellness uses it as part of a holistic path to "self-healing," and also offers IV infusions, sauna and cold-plunge contrast, sensory deprivation, somatic bodywork, and more in its calming "sanctuary," including other community events. Kelly and Marriott have visited, and enjoy the center for its general approach.
Regardless of where one stands on the political spectrum (although an event at a ketamine center may draw a particular type of person), staying calm might help resolve conflict.
"One of the things that happens with the heightened political climate is that we're intentionally being activated; to be angry, to be anxious, to be fearful," continues Kelly. "And so, as that gets activated, we're not aware of it, and we tend to jump right into a reactionary space from our most primitive states of mind. So part of our goal here is for people to be able to recognize that, ground themselves, and get more agency."
This recording will be just one episode among many in the duo's popular podcast. Therapist Uncensored is highly rated for its explorations of modern attachment theory, relational neuroscience, and depth psychology. Basically, Kelly and Marriott offer listeners practical tools and insights to improve their relationships and self-awareness, backed by science and the latest in attachment theory.
It all began in eight years ago, "back when you still had to explain to people what a podcast was," says Kelly. She adds, "We started it because we both share a passion about the research, attachment, neuroscience, etc., and we wanted to be able to expand to a much broader perspective — to so many people who didn't have access to mental health, whether that's because they're in marginalized areas or because of their beliefs. And we wanted to expand our reach to those who wouldn't otherwise get this information, and make it free and accessible, way beyond our offices."
Ann Kelley, Ph.D., is a licensed psychologist who received her doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin. Here, she runs her own psychotherapy practice specializing in relational work.
Sue Marriott, LCSW, CGP is a licensed clinical social worker, educator, and podcaster who has worked with individuals and groups in private practice here in Austin for the past thirty years. She also co-founded an organization called Austin Interpersonal Neurobiology (IN) Connection that helps bring relational practices to the public and professionals alike.
Together, Kelly and Marriott live in Austin where they raised their children, and now co-host their podcast.
"[Working together and being married] is as hard as you can imagine, and it's also really incredible to have this sort of overlap," says Marriott. "We both geek out on the same things... And we can use ourselves and our relationship as a way of demonstrating [these practices.]"
They've also recently co-written a new book entitled Secure Relating: Holding Your Own in an Insecure World, which is getting some great reviews right out of the gate.
"Secure Relating hits that magic sweet spot — comprehensive enough to teach seasoned professionals, but clear and practical enough to be useful to anyone," said New York Times bestselling author, Lori Gottlieb. "This is the book to hand not just to your clients but also to friends and family members, along with anyone who's interested in improving their relationships. Which is to say: everyone!"
This live podcast event will occur close on the heals of this new book's release, and will likely cover some of the same ground.
"We'll pull out some of the more relevant things from the book [for this live event]," Marriott says. "We'll probably have some handouts, too. So anyone that comes is going to walk away with some really concrete, helpful information.
This one-time event will take place Thursday, September 5, at Kuya Wellness from 6:30-8:30 pm. Kuya Wellness is a wellness center in Southeast Austin featuring ketamine therapy, saunas, cold plunges, float tanks, vitamin IV infusions, and body work, among other things.
Tickets for this one-time event are available on Eventbrite. (Ketamine and cold plunges not included.)