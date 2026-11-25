2026 Trail Things
Austin's Trail of Lights powers up new attractions and nightly shows
As Austin's Trail of Lights closes in on its opening day for the season, the foundation running it is updating Austinites on what's coming down the chimney. This year, guests can expect new interactive installations and entertainment from some local favorites like DJ Cassandra and Thebrosfresh.
First, what's new: There will be roaming holiday characters on the trail and a new live sand castle installation called "Sandy Claus." Guests will be able to watch it come together at the grand opening on December 10. They'll also be invited to take home new commemorative ornaments for free from Santa's Workshop.
There will also be new places to take photos around the trail, sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Winter Park Resort, and Lady Bird Soda — they're bringing a holiday frame and oversize gift boxes, a ski lift chair, and a snow globe, respectively.
The final new addition is a deal, but guests will have to be there at the right time. Ownwell has sponsored carousel and Ferris wheel rides for five nights, so guests on those nights can take 50 percent off the price.
Some other offerings we already knew about are now really taking shape. Below are some dates and attractions to look out for:
- December 4: The Night Lights Preview Party with media partner Tribeza raises funds for the Trail of Lights Foundation while curating a busy night for guests ahead of the official opening. There will be live ice sculpting, stilt walkers, carolers, a silent disco, and free carnival rides. DJ Cassandra and Thebrosfresh will play live music, and a number of Austin restaurants will serve complimentary food and drink; to choose a few of the most popular, that includes LeRoy & Lewis Barbecue, El Alma, JABS Burger & Fries, and Loro Asian Smokehouse. A new Premium Pass offers valet parking and access to a VIP lounge. Tickets are $94.87 (including fee) for general admission, and $204.28 for a Premium Pass.
- December 5: Runners and walkers will move through the two-mile course at their own pace for the 2026 Trail of Lights Fun Run, presented by Raising Cane's. After the run, they can get a sneak peek of "North Pole" attractions like Santa's Workshop, and close the night out with the Finish Line Festival, including pictures with Santa, rides, food trucks, bars, giveaways, and a costume contest. DJ Supa Q will handle the music. Registration ranges from $20-80 before fees. Guests can buy tickets for the festival even if they don't participate in the run.
- December 10 and 11, plus 13-17: Admission on these nights is free. Children under 12 always get in for free.
Each night there will be new live music on the Texas Music Scene Stage. The musical lineup by day will go live on the website in December.
Guests can expect performances by:
- Nicky Diamonds
- Nossas Novas
- Jo Alice
- Je'Texas
- Midnight Snack
- Motenko
- JoJo and Wo
- DJ Ed West + Lluvii
- Curtis Lee
- Swing Dance night: Emily Gimble and Georgia Parker
- Boogie Woogie Night: Henri Herbert and Linda Gail Lewis
- Two step Tuesdays!: Lessons by Dancin' Austin, with music by Katrina Cain and Donna, and Datura and The Chor.us
Even more acts on the H-E-B Community Stage — 40 in total — will spotlight local performers of all ages and many styles.
More information about the Trail of Lights and its schedule is available at austintrailoflights.org.