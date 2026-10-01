'Tis the Season
Austin Trail of Lights opens ticket sales for 2026 holiday season
It's still barely even fall and Austin's number one winter tradition is powering up for its upcoming run at Zilker Park. Tickets to the 62nd Annual Austin Trail of Lights, powered by H-E-B, are available online now. The big installation will be active December 10-23.
Every year, the Trail of Lights Foundation makes sure that Austinites can visit for free. This year's free dates will be December 10-11 and 13-17, a total of seven days out of the 14-day event.
Other dates will offer special events like the annual two-mile Fun Run (December 5, with a new rolling start this year) or a limited-capacity preview party (December 4) with food, drinks, and amusement park rides. Those additional experiences keep the free days free and raise funds for trail operations, a nonprofit access program, and community entertainment.
The Trail of Lights transforms Zilker Park into a glowing winter wonderland, using more than 2 million lights. They're arranged into 70 art displays and lighted tunnels, and they adorn 96 trees. In addition to the visual spectacle, there are food vendors, bars, shopping, and other entertaining stops along the way.
“As we look ahead to this season, our focus remains on access and stewardship," said Trail of Lights Foundation Board President A.J. Bingham in a press release. "We will continue building on more than a decade of work to preserve the magic of the Trail. That means maintaining its historic displays, expanding access through programs like STARS at the Trail, and ensuring this Austin tradition remains welcoming and meaningful for the entire community."
General admission opens at 7 am each night. Tickets on paid nights cost $8 per person for adults. Children under 12 years old always enter for free. Platinum passes ($95, free for kids under 6) that include a heated private lounge, golf cart shuttle service, and more are available every day of the festival, including the free entry days, as are ZIP passes ($20) that offer entry an hour early and access to their own lounge.
A limited number of parking passes ($25 per vehicle) can be purchased online from the tickets page. Shuttle transportation ($10 except for children on laps) will be available December 12 and 18-23. Shuttle tickets include general admission to the Trail of Lights. Free parking will be available at Toney Burger Center (3200 Jones Rd.).